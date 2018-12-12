Neste selected as the world's 3rd most sustainable company on the Global 100 list.

"We are delighted about our inclusion among the 100 most sustainable companies in the world and utterly grateful and honored to have been selected in the top 3 for the second consecutive time. Such a top ranking can never be taken for granted as all the world's best performing companies aim higher and improve their performance year after year. Our ranking shows that Neste has continued to develop its sustainability in the right direction and that our employees are very passionate about helping to create a healthier planet for our children," says Peter Vanacker, President & CEO from Neste.

According to Corporate Knights, "Neste continues being the number one ranked energy company in the world due to its industry-leading exposure to clean revenues, top quintile resource productivity for energy, carbon, water, NOx and particulate matter combined with excellent innovation capacity, and gender diversity on the board."

Besides being the best energy company on the list, Neste is nowadays known for its ongoing transformation from a traditional oil refiner into a global leader in renewable products. Neste is in the business of helping transport and cities , aviation , polymers and chemicals customers make their business more sustainable and will continue to lead the way for renewable products.

"While continuing to transform our own business, we are excited to provide tools for transformations in other sustainability-oriented companies wishing to reduce their crude oil dependency and climate emissions," Vanacker explains.

About Global 100

Global 100 companies, announced in Davos during the World Economic Forum, represent the top 1.3% in the world on sustainability performance. To determine the ranking, 7,536 companies were analyzed against global industry peers on a suite of up to 21 quantitative key performance indicators, weighted to reflect each industry's impact profile (see the 2018 methodology ). http://www.corporateknights.com/reports/global-100/

Neste in brief

Neste (NESTE, Nasdaq Helsinki) creates sustainable solutions for transport, business, and consumer needs. Our wide range of renewable products enable our customers to reduce climate emissions. We are the world's largest producer of renewable diesel refined from waste and residues, introducing renewable solutions also to the aviation and plastics industries. We are also a technologically advanced refiner of high-quality oil products. We want to be a reliable partner with widely valued expertise, research, and sustainable operations. In 2017, Neste's revenue stood at EUR 13.2 billion. In 2019, Neste placed 3rd on the Global 100 list of the most sustainable companies in the world. Read more: neste.com

