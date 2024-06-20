Nestlé® Carnation® Evaporated Milk Brings the Heat for National Mac and Cheese Day with First-Ever Flavor Innovation

Limited-edition Carnation Kickin' Jalapeño Flavored Evaporated Milk gives fans a hot take on the ultimate mac and cheese, created in collaboration with chef Tini Younger, TikTok's queen of mac and cheese

ARLINGTON, Va., June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Spicy food lovers, get ready to turn up the heat with an unexpected fiery kick to your favorite mac and cheese recipe! In celebration of National Mac and Cheese Day on July 14, Nestlé® Carnation® Evaporated Milk is revealing the hot secret to making creamy mac and cheese with its first-ever innovation, limited-edition Carnation Kickin' Jalapeño Flavored Evaporated Milk, infused with natural jalapeño flavors paired with the richness of Carnation.

Credit: Evan Kalman for Carnation®

"At Carnation, we've always known that the secret to making grandma's mac and cheese so rich and creamy is none other than our Carnation Evaporated Milk. Not only is evaporated milk grandma's favorite, but America's too, as mac and cheese is the number one usage occasion for evaporated milk[1]," said Meghan Bhatia, senior manager of brand marketing at Carnation. "Now everyone from spicy superfans to mac and cheese connoisseurs could score a Mac it Better kit to take their homemade mac and cheese to the next level with the limited-edition Carnation Kickin' Jalapeño Flavored Evaporated Milk."

To help spread the savory news, Carnation is teaming up with the queen of mac and cheese, Tini Younger, whose viral recipe features Carnation Evaporated Milk as the secret ingredient. With more than 100MM views and counting — plus countless stamps of approval from fans who have recreated her recipe — Tini is the perfect match to bring the new Carnation Kickin' Jalapeño Flavored Evaporated Milk to fellow mac and cheese lovers.

"My signature mac and cheese recipe wouldn't be as tasty without Carnation, which adds the perfect touch of creaminess," said Tini Younger. "This Kickin' Jalapeño Flavored Evaporated Milk really amps up the heat and spice in my recipe, and I can't wait to share it with my community of mac and cheese lovers."

Carnation is releasing limited-edition Mac it Better Kits featuring the new Carnation Kickin' Jalapeño Flavored Evaporated Milk just in time for National Mac and Cheese Day. Each kit includes one can of Carnation Kickin' Jalapeño Flavored Evaporated Milk, one can of original Carnation Evaporated Milk, the recipe for Tini's iconic mac and cheese, and a $25 gift card to purchase all the recipe ingredients needed. The kits are only available on a first come, first serve basis via three drops at carnationmilk.com/MacandCheeseDay on June 25, July 9, and July 14, 2024, while supplies last.

For Tini's viral mac and cheese recipe, follow @tinekeyounger, and follow Carnation on Instagram and TikTok or visit www.verybestbaking.com/carnation/ for the latest.

1 Evaporated Milk, Usage Occasions, NAILBITER Feb 2022

