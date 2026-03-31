Nestlé Health Science and the Food and Nutrition Innovation Institute at the Friedman School at Tufts University Announce Innovate Forward: Women's Health Challenge Winner

Third Innovate Forward Challenge spotlights science-led innovation in women's midlife health

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nestlé Health Science, a global leader in nutritional health and wellness, and the Gerald J. and Dorothy R. Friedman School of Nutrition Science and Policy at Tufts University, through its Food & Nutrition Innovation Institute, today announced Oova as the winner of the Innovate Forward: Women's Health Challenge.

The third edition of the Innovate Forward Challenge focused on accelerating science-driven approaches across nutrition, digital health, and lifestyle solutions to support women's health during perimenopause and menopause. Following a competitive application and evaluation process led by experts from both organizations, Oova was selected based on the strength of its analytical and scientific approach and its potential to advance understanding of women's hormonal health.

"Connecting directly with companies tackling underfunded and underserved areas of women's health is critical to understanding how we can continue innovating," said Eugenia Oton, Head of the Nestlé Product Technology Center (NPTC) at Nestlé Health Science. "The Innovate Forward Challenge continues to surface bold science-led approaches, and we are pleased to congratulate Oova as this year's winner."

As the winner of the Innovate Forward: Women's Health Challenge, Oova will receive a six-month mentorship engagement with Nestlé Health Science and an invitation to join the Institute's Food & Nutrition Innovation Council, providing access to scientific expertise, industry perspectives, and collaborative learning opportunities.

"We are thrilled to recognize Oova as the winner of the Innovate Forward Challenge. The Challenge encourages bold, science-grounded innovation that meets people, in this case women, where they are and gives them real agency over their own health," said Katie Stebbins, Executive Director of the Food & Nutrition Innovation Institute at the Friedman School at Tufts University. "With Nestlé Health Science, we look forward to helping accelerate what Oova is building, and we believe this is just the beginning of a larger conversation about how food, nutrition, and diagnostics can work together to transform women's health."

Oova is a clinically trusted, HIPAA compliant hormone health platform delivering real-time, at-home insights across fertility and perimenopause. By measuring key hormones and translating results into personalized, actionable guidance, Oova empowers women to better understand their changing bodies. Patients can securely share their data directly with clinical teams, improving collaboration, earlier intervention, and more informed care decisions during every stage of their hormonal health journey.

"We are honored to be selected as the winner of the Innovate Forward: Women's Health Challenge," said Dr. Amy Divaraniya, Founder and CEO of Oova. "Women's health has long been underserved by traditional care models, particularly during midlife. At Oova, we are redefining how hormone health is understood and managed by delivering real-time, actionable insights that empower women and their care teams. We are excited to collaborate with Nestlé Health Science and the Food & Nutrition Innovation Institute to help shape a future where personalized, data-driven care is the standard for every stage of a woman's life."

Nestlé Health Science and the Food & Nutrition Innovation Institute also recognized TurtleTree and Rootless as two runner-up ventures from this year's finalist cohort.

The Innovate Forward: Women's Health Challenge builds on the shared commitment of Nestlé Health Science and the Food & Nutrition Innovation Institute to support innovation in women's health, particularly during midlife and beyond. Women spend nearly one-third of their lives post-menopause, reinforcing the need for continued research, innovation, and practical solutions that support long-term health and wellness.

To learn more about the Innovate Forward Challenge, including program details and past winners, visit https://innovateforwardchallenge.com/.

About Nestlé Health Science

Nestlé Health Science, a leader in the science of nutrition, is a globally managed business unit of Nestlé. We are committed to redefining the management of health, offering an extensive portfolio of science-based consumer health, medical nutrition, pharmaceutical therapies, and vitamin and supplement brands. Our extensive research network provides the foundation for products that empower healthier lives through nutrition. Headquartered in Switzerland, we have more than 12,000 employees around the world, with products available in more than 140 countries. For more information, please visit www.nestlehealthscience.us/.

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