Nestlé Joins the Microbiome Therapeutics Innovation Group (MTIG); Krys Araujo‑Torres, MD, MPP to Represent Company

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nestlé today announced it has joined the Microbiome Therapeutics Innovation Group (MTIG), an independent coalition advancing FDA‑approved microbiome therapeutics and microbiome‑based products. MTIG works to enhance the regulatory, investment, and commercial environment to accelerate development and expand patient access to life‑changing microbiome medicines.

As part of Nestlé's participation, Krys Araujo‑Torres, MD, MPP, Global Head of Medical, Science, Regulatory Organization (MSRO), Nestlé Health Science, will serve as Nestlé's primary representative within MTIG.

"Joining Microbiome Therapeutics Innovation Group reflects our commitment to responsible, science‑led advancement of microbiome therapeutics," said Luis Briz, President, Professional Health, Nestlé Health Science. "Together with fellow members, we'll champion clear, pragmatic pathways that help bring safe, effective microbiome medicines to more patients."

"VOWST established an important clinical and regulatory precedent as the first oral live biotherapeutic product (LBP) approved by the FDA," Dr. Araujo-Torres added. "As we continue to steward VOWST and manage future iterations and evidence generation in line with evolving clinical standards, we look forward to contributing Nestlé's medical, regulatory, and real-world insights to MTIG's policy and education agenda."

Nestlé, in collaboration with Seres Therapeutics, brought VOWST® (fecal microbiota spores, live-brpk) to patients—the first and only FDA-approved oral LBP for prevention of recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection in adults following antibacterial treatment. VOWST received FDA approval on April 26, 2023.

INDICATION

VOWST is indicated to prevent the recurrence of Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI) in individuals 18 years of age and older following antibacterial treatment for recurrent CDI (rCDI).

Limitation of Use: VOWST is not indicated for treatment of CDI.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS

Transmissible infectious agents: Because VOWST is manufactured from human fecal matter, it may carry a risk of transmitting infectious agents. Report any infection that is suspected to have been transmitted by VOWST to Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. at 1-833-246-2566.

Potential presence of food allergens: VOWST may contain food allergens. The potential to cause adverse reactions due to food allergens is unknown.

ADVERSE REACTIONS

The most common adverse reactions (reported in ≥5% of VOWST-treated participants, and at a rate greater than placebo) were abdominal distension (31.1%), fatigue (22.2%), constipation (14.4%), chills (11.1%), and diarrhea (10.0%).

To report SUSPECTED ADVERSE REACTIONS, contact Aimmune Therapeutics at 1-833-AIM-2KNO (1-833-246-2566), or the FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088, or visit www.fda.gov/MedWatch.

DRUG INTERACTIONS

Do not administer antibacterials concurrently with VOWST.

Please see Full Prescribing Information and Patient Information

About Microbiome Therapeutics Innovation Group

The Microbiome Therapeutics Innovation Group (MTIG) is a 501(c)(6) coalition of companies leading the research and development of FDA‑approved microbiome therapeutics and microbiome‑based products. Through a collective voice, MTIG works with stakeholders to enhance the regulatory, investment, and commercial environment so the field can reach its potential to benefit patients. More information is available at microbiometig.org.

About Nestlé Health Science

Nestlé Health Science, a leader in the science of nutrition, is a globally managed business unit of Nestlé. We are committed to redefining the management of health, offering an extensive portfolio of science-based consumer health, medical nutrition, pharmaceutical therapies, and vitamin and supplement brands. Our extensive research network provides the foundation for products that empower healthier lives through nutrition. Headquartered in Switzerland, we have more than 12,000 employees around the world, with products available in more than 140 countries. For more information, please visit www.nestlehealthscience.us.

Media Contact (U.S.)

Nestlé Health Science Communications

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SOURCE Nestlé Health Science U.S.