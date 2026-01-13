Nestlé Health Science Launches Landmark Study to Uncover the Impact of Lifestyle on Gut Health

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nestlé Health Science, a global leader in the science of nutrition, announced today a longitudinal study designed to discover how lifestyle factors—specifically dietary fiber—shape the human microbiome and influence health.

The longitudinal collaboration study, FIBER-IMPACT, will enroll 60 healthy adults and their households for a 16-week observational period where participants will supplement their diets with chia seeds and provide stool and blood samples, while completing daily dietary and stress surveys and submitting meal photos. The research aims to evaluate how dietary fiber affects the gut's spore colony-forming units (SCFU), assess the effects of stress, identify host biomarkers, and explore the relationship between microbiome composition, metabolomic features, and overall health—all in the context of real-world lifestyles.

Bringing together leading experts from across the field, the study will be led by Principal Investigator Dr. Jason Goldsmith, Senior Director, Clinical Operations and Microbiome Sciences, Nestlé Health Science. The collaboration includes Dr. Thaddeus Stappenbeck, Chair of Inflammation and Immunity at Cleveland Clinic, focusing on the root causes of inflammatory and infectious diseases, Dr. Katrine Whiteson, Professor and co-Director of UCI Microbiome at UC Irvine, specializing in human-associated microbial and viral communities and the impact of dietary fiber, and Dr. Sonia Grego of Coprata, whose technology supports the study's innovative sample collection.

"This research will help unlock how daily habits and nutrition shape the microbiome, paving the way for future breakthroughs," said Dr. Goldsmith. Dr. Stappenbeck added: "By translating our discoveries on gut bacteria and immune health into this real-world study, we aim to advance new strategies for disease prevention." Dr. Whiteson remarked, "Our work shows fiber's powerful role in the microbiome. People want to take control of their health and this collaboration lets us see the impact of a very doable intervention in everyday life."

The study will leverage Coprata's innovative stool sampling tools and digital tracking, making participation less burdensome than traditional methods. All sample collection and data gathering are conducted under Institutional Review Board (IRB) oversight to ensure participant safety and privacy, as is standard for clinical research of this kind. Dr. Grego stated, "Coprata's technology lets participants collect samples conveniently and hygienically making research participation easier and more comfortable."

All participants will be appropriately compensated for their time and contributions. For more information about the study and to explore enrollment opportunities, visit ClinicalTrials.gov.

Nestlé Health Science invites additional partners to join in advancing microbiome science. Academic researchers interested in partnership opportunities can submit proposals through the Nestlé Health Science Medical Affairs website.

About the Collaborators

Nestlé Health Science

Nestlé Health Science, a leader in the science of nutrition, is a globally managed business unit of Nestlé. We are committed to redefining the management of health, offering an extensive portfolio of science-based consumer health, medical nutrition, pharmaceutical therapies, and vitamin and supplement brands. Our extensive research network provides the foundation for products that empower healthier lives through nutrition. Headquartered in Switzerland, we have more than 12,000 employees around the world, with products available in more than 140 countries. For more information, please visit https://www.nestlehealthscience.us.

Department of Inflammation and Immunity, Cleveland Clinic

The Department of Inflammation and Immunity at Cleveland Clinic, focuses on the root causes of inflammatory and infectious diseases, with the goal of developing new therapies for conditions like inflammatory bowel disease and gut immunodeficiency. Learn more at https://www.lerner.ccf.org/inflammation-immunity/stappenbeck/.

Whiteson Lab, University of California, Irvine

The Whiteson Lab at UC Irvine studies human-associated microbial and viral communities, using metagenomics, metabolomics, and microbiology to understand how microbes and viruses affect human health, with a special focus on the impact of dietary fiber. Whiteson has led longitudinal dietary fiber interventions in her undergraduate classes, breast cancer survivors, and as part of UCI's Culinary Medicine program. Learn more at https://kwhiteson.bio.uci.edu/.

Coprata

Coprata is a health technology company advancing gut health monitoring with innovative solutions for research and personalized wellness. Its portfolio includes user-friendly stool collection tools, a rapid at-home gut health test, and a Smart Toilet for real-time health data collection. Learn more at https://www.coprata.com/for-research.

