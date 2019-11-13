Nestlé Purina PetCare announces major new commitment to support farmer-led sustainability alongside Land O'Lakes SUSTAIN

"We applaud today's bold commitment by Nestlé Purina to support farmer-led sustainability, harnessing technology to benchmark and build upon farmers' stewardship achievements and resiliency in the rural economy," said Matt Carstens, senior vice president of Land O'Lakes SUSTAIN. "This initiative unlocks new capacity for farmers and their trusted ag retail advisors to quantify the benefits of current practices on the farm, and identify potential improvements that balance both environmental benefits and farm economics."

"Nestlé Purina is proud to support farmers' leadership on sustainability and we are pleased to launch this major new initiative to bolster stewardship, in a quantifiable way, on farms where we source ingredients for our high-quality dog and cat food products," said Jack Scott, Vice President of Sustainability and Responsible Sourcing for Nestlé Purina. "By utilizing the Truterra Insights Engine to help support sustainable farming, we can help protect the environment for future generations and support their livelihood – a critical driver for the rural economy across America."

Under the new program, Nestlé Purina is supporting conservation practices on Iowa farms initially, surrounding the company's Davenport, Iowa, and Clinton, Iowa, production facilities. Working together with local agronomy retailer Innovative Ag Services (IAS), farmers will be able to use the Truterra Insights Engine, a first-of-its-kind, on-farm digital sustainability platform, to benchmark current practices and environmental impact on a field-by-field and acre-by-acre basis.

With this information in hand, farmers will be better able to model both the potential environmental and economic impacts of various conservation practices.

By deploying a metric-based approach to measure stewardship outcomes, the initiative aims to support long-term conservation and productivity on farms and quantify the impact of conservation practices across many areas – nitrogen efficiency, erosion, soil quality, GHG emissions and carbon sequestration. This announcement closely follows Nestlé's commitment to climate action and the company joining the 'One Planet Business for Biodiversity' (OP2B) coalition dedicated to scaling up regenerative agriculture practices to protect soil health.

"In support of our commitments to climate action and OP2B, it's critical that we support the farmers in our supply chain with the latest tools and technology to make a scalable difference, and this new collaboration with Land O'Lakes SUSTAIN is a crucial step to helping us achieve that goal," said Scott. "Farmers are leading environmental stewards. With this new commitment to supply chain sustainability, Nestlé Purina looks forward to working in partnership with them to benchmark their great work while helping achieve even more into the future both in the region and industry-wide."

To learn more about the Truterra Insights Engine, visit: www.truterrainsights.com.

About Nestlé Purina

Nestlé Purina PetCare promotes responsible pet care, community involvement and the positive bond between people and their pets. A premiere global manufacturer of pet products, Nestle Purina PetCare is part of Swiss-based Nestle S.A., a global leader in nutrition, health and wellness. Subscribe here to get the latest Nestlé Purina news. (Note: Nestlé Purina PetCare is a separate business from Purina Animal Nutrition, a business of Land O'Lakes, Inc.)

About Land O'Lakes SUSTAIN

Land O'Lakes SUSTAIN is a leading stewardship solutions provider, advancing and connecting stewardship efforts throughout the food system with scale – from farmers to ag retailers to partners like food companies. Land O'Lakes SUSTAIN positions farmers for success by providing them tools and resources to track progress on every acre they farm. Land O'Lakes SUSTAIN's network brings together the best in agricultural technology and on-farm business management to drive sustainability across the food system, feeding people, safeguarding the planet and supporting farmer livelihoods. Land O'Lakes SUSTAIN was launched in 2016 by Land O'Lakes, Inc., a member-owned cooperative that spans the spectrum from agricultural production to consumer foods. With 2018 annual sales of $15 billion, Land O'Lakes is one of the nation's largest cooperatives, ranking 212 on the Fortune 500. Land O'Lakes, Inc. corporate headquarters are located in Arden Hills, Minn. For more information on Land O'Lakes SUSTAIN, visit www.landolakessustain.com.

SOURCE Nestle Purina PetCare