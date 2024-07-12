From K-9 to kW: Purina Highlights Importance of Renewable Electricity Through New Pet Power Activation

Inspired by the boundless energy of pets, the Pet Power activation transforms pets' footsteps into electricity

ST. LOUIS, July 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Purina is launching Pet Power, a new activation that helps pets and their owners produce renewable electricity together. Pet Power features a renewable electricity-producing walkway using technology created by Pavegen, a company that develops smart flooring technology, to harness the natural energy of pets to produce and raise awareness around the power of renewable electricity. Each step taken by pets and their owners will produce about three joules of electricity.

"At Purina, we've always looked to pets for inspiration to drive our actions, and now, inspired by their boundless energy, they're helping us demonstrate the power of renewable electricity," said Tiffany Gildehaus, senior manager, environmental sustainability at Purina. "The Pet Power activation is a small symbol of the importance of renewable electricity to Purina's sustainability strategy."

Turning the movement of people and their pets into renewable electricity is a first-of-its-kind use of the Pavegen technology, aligning with Purina's ongoing efforts and commitment to creating a more sustainable planet for pets and the people who love them. This novel use of the technology showcases the role that everyone can play in creating that future. Today, 95 percent of Purina's electricity comes from investments in solar and wind power to help make the food that powers your pet. Purina is on track to achieve 100% renewable electricity by 2025 across its factory network and corporate offices. Additionally, as part of Nestlé's Net Zero roadmap, Purina is contributing toward a global target of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, designing more packaging for recycling and reducing water consumption in factories.

The Pet Power walkway will be showcased at major pet-friendly venues in St. Louis through the end of September, with the first stop being at Bar K St. Louis from July 13-31. Other stops include Purina Farms and events such as the Great Forest Park Balloon Race and the APA Canine Carnival. The walkway will capture the energy of thousands of pets and people, which will be collected in batteries that Purina will donate to the APA Adoption Center.

"At Pavegen, our goal is to use technology to inspire," said Laurence Kemball-Cook, CEO and Founder of Pavegen. "We are thrilled that Purina is using our kinetic technology to bring pets and people together to create renewable electricity in such an innovative way."

For more information about Purina's renewable electricity initiatives, visit Purina.com/About/Sustainability/Renewable-Electricity.

