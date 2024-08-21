Nestlé Purina PetCare to Host Capital Region Pet Care Entrepreneur Event in Arlington

Entrepreneurs and Pet Care Start Ups Invited to Join Pitch Competition with $15,000 in Prizes

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nestlé Purina PetCare invites budding and experienced pet care entrepreneurs to the Capital Region Pet Care Entrepreneur Event. Slated for September 5, 2024, from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at Nestlé USA's Arlington headquarters in Rosslyn, the event provides networking opportunities, expert discussions, and a live pitch competition with cash prizes for innovative ideas.

This event is part of Purina's annual PetCare Innovation Prize program, which supports and celebrates the visionaries shaping the future of pet care. In collaboration with Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation (VIPC) and Maryland's TEDCO, Purina will host a live pitch competition where entrepreneurs can vie for $15,000 in prizes.

Event Highlights:

Networking and Expert Panels: Connect with fellow entrepreneurs, industry leaders, and potential investors while enjoying food and drinks.

Connect with fellow entrepreneurs, industry leaders, and potential investors while enjoying food and drinks. Pitch Competition: Entrepreneurs are invited to apply to pitch their business ideas for a chance to win $5,000 for the best pitch from Maryland courtesy of Maryland's TEDCO, $5,000 for the best pitch from Virginia courtesy of VIPC, and $5,000 for the best overall pitch courtesy of Purina.

Entrepreneurs can register to attend the event and/or enter the pitch competition here. Pitch competition applicants must apply by September 1, 2024 to be considered for the live pitch event. Top applicants will be invited to pitch their business via Zoom, with finalists selected to present live on September 5.

The Pet Care Innovation Prize is a collaborative effort of Purina's 9 Square Ventures corporate venturing group and investing leaders Active Capital to support and connect with early stage pet care startups that are currently in market with an innovative business addressing pet and pet owner needs in the areas of pet health and wellness, services, technology, and food, treats or litter.

9 Square Ventures leverages Purina's knowledge, experience, and financial resources to help emerging pet care startups scale their businesses and make a positive impact on the lives of as many pets and their owners as possible. The group has been steadily investing millions of dollars in a diverse set of early-stage pet care startups since it was founded in 2014.

For more information, contact [email protected]

About Purina

Nestlé Purina PetCare creates richer lives for pets and the people who love them. Founded in 1894, Purina has helped dogs and cats live longer, healthier lives by offering scientifically based nutritional innovations. Purina manufactures some of the world's most trusted and popular pet care products, including Purina ONE, Pro Plan, Fancy Feast and Tidy Cats. Our more than 11,000 U.S. associates take pride in our trusted pet food, treat and litter brands that feed 46 million dogs and 68 million cats every year. More than 500 Purina scientists, veterinarians, and pet care experts ensure our commitment to unsurpassed quality and nutrition.

Purina promotes responsible pet care through our scientific research, our products, and our support for pet-related organizations. Over the past five years, Purina has contributed more than $150 million towards organizations that bring, and keep, people and pets together, as well as those that help our communities and environment thrive.

Purina is part of Nestlé, a global leader in Nutrition, Health, and Wellness. For more information, visit purina.com or subscribe here to get the latest Purina News.

Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation (VIPC):

VIPC operates as the nonprofit corporation on behalf of the Virginia Innovation Partnership Authority (VIPA). As Virginia's designated authority for leading innovation and economic development, VIPC supports early-stage startups and venture capital growth through research, commercialization, and technology advancement.

For more information, visit www.VIPC.org.

Maryland Technology Development Corporation (TEDCO):

TEDCO, the Maryland Technology Development Corporation, enhances economic empowerment growth through the fostering of an inclusive entrepreneurial innovation ecosystem. TEDCO identifies, invests in, and helps grow technology and life science-based companies in Maryland. Learn more at www.tedcomd.com

SOURCE Nestlé Purina PetCare