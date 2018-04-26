Nestlé, Sprint And Target Kick Off Each Day At The 2018 CMC Annual Conference

Rick Gomez, CMO of Target, will deliver the opening keynote speech on Monday, June 4, with Alicia Enciso, CMO of Nestlé, leading the morning on Tuesday, June 5 and Alberto Lorente, director of multicultural marketing of Sprint, ending the final morning on Wednesday, June 6. "This year, we have an unprecedented number of clients presenting in a non-'pay-for-play' environment, and we felt it was important to start off each day of our conference with C-suite leaders from top brands," said CMC Chair Isaac Mizrahi, co-president and COO of Alma. "Nestlé, Sprint and Target have proven track records of customer engagement, creative execution and community fandom with culture at the heart."

The content doesn't stop there. Whether it's rhetoric, the attempted repeal of DACA or building a wall as an immigration strategy, Trump and his proposed policies have influenced the fabric of society not only in increased political activism but also in the way we communicate, especially on Twitter. The CMC is bringing together a panel of A-list journalists to discuss the power of the multicultural vote, predictions for mid-term elections, the effect DACA has on our education system and hiring practices and brand commitment to Hispanic efforts. Moderated by Roberto Orci, CEO of Acento, The Hispanic Brand in the Trump Era features broadcast journalist, news anchor and author Maria Elena Salinas and Co-Founder & CEO of CIEN+, Lilly Gil Valleta.

The term influencer has become one of the industry's most over-used buzzwords, but what do influencers really do and what tangible value do they bring? Influence of Influencers isn't your typical influencer session. As moderator, President & CEO of Pinta, Mike Valdes-Fauli will ask expert panelists Gaby Natale, president and co-founder of AGANAR Media, and Marla Skiko, executive vice president and director of digital innovation at Starcom MediaVest Group's multicultural division, about measuring engagement, ROI, pay-to-play, celebrities vs. thought leaders and the ethical boundaries of payment disclosure.

With record ratings, revenue and merchandise sales coming from the Latin market, no sports enterprise can afford to ignore this demographic. In Pasión for Sports: How Hispanics Are Driving the Future of Sports Marketing, experts including Antonio Briceño, managing director at beIN SPORTS, Juan Pablo Convers, VP of business development at Univision Digital, and Marissa Fernandez, senior director of marketing strategy and fan development for the National Football League, will examine the importance of live television in a DVR-era, nuanced marketing campaigns to draw Hispanic ratings and the emergence of "American" sports competing with soccer for viewer attention.

Other topics include The Multicultural Marketing Journey with Comcast, Domino's Pizza & Pepsi, Culture is the New Mainstream, Corporate America & the State of Latino Representation, Fireside Chat with Danny Trejo: Hispanic Representation on Screens, The Future of Advertising Agencies, Multicultural Structure: The Good, The Bad, They Ugly, Fact or Fiction: The Current State of the Hispanic Market, among others.

