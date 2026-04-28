NESTLÉ USA BREAKS INTO CONDIMENT CATEGORY WITH MINOR'S KITCHEN™, BRINGING 75 YEARS OF CHEF-CRAFTED SAUCES TO HOME KITCHENS

Featuring four bold flavors, the new line is the home cook's secret sauce for restaurant-quality meals



Chef-Crafted, Effortlessly Enjoyed: Nestlé USA debuts Minor's Kitchen, a line of chef-crafted sauces that delivers restaurant-quality flavor, innovation, and elevated culinary experiences to everyday meals at home. The lineup includes four flavor-forward varieties: Lemon Garlic Aioli, Creamy Korean BBQ, Spicy Chili Truffle and American Smokehouse.

Minor's Kitchen marks Nestlé USA's first entry into U.S. at-home condiments, expanding its culinary leadership into a fast-growing, premium category – with the U.S. market projected to reach $41.18 billion by 2030 1 .

Minor's Kitchen sauces are dropping nationwide exclusively on Amazon . MSRP: $6.99 for a 13 fl. oz. bottle. Actual price determined by retailer and may vary.

ARLINGTON, Va., April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nestlé USA brings a long-held staple of professional kitchens to the home cook with the launch of Minor's Kitchen™. The new line is inspired by the celebrated Minor's® brand — a trusted partner to professional chefs for 75 years — with a collection of four premium sauces that deliver restaurant-quality flavor to everyday meals at home.

Nestlé USA debuts Minor's Kitchen, a line of chef-crafted sauces that deliver restaurant-quality flavor to everyday meals at home.

Minor's Kitchen marks Nestlé's first entry into U.S. at-home condiments, expanding its culinary leadership into a fast-growing, premium category — with the U.S. market projected to reach $41.18 billion by 20301. This new line of sauces builds on Nestlé's $5 billion global ambient culinary portfolio, which includes the largest culinary brand in the world, Maggi.

"Today's home cooks are demanding more complex flavor profiles and rich textures in their meals," said Nelson Peña, President of Global Culinary Kitchen, Nestlé USA. "With the Minor's legacy as a trusted staple in professional kitchens, we saw a clear opportunity to innovate and meet the needs of our consumer. Minor's Kitchen leverages that expertise to bring true, restaurant-quality sauces directly to the kitchen table."

With nearly 80% of Americans using condiments, dips or sauces weekly2, there's a growing appetite for convenient, flavor-forward products. Developed by Nestlé's chefs for the home cook, Minor's Kitchen is the answer for anyone starved for time, hungry for more flavor, and seeking to infuse culinary creativity into every dish.

Crafted with high-quality ingredients and no artificial colors, high fructose corn syrup, or artificial flavors, these versatile sauces instantly transform meals into moments of flavor-forward exploration. Foodies can now unlock chef-worthy flavor at home with these four umami-loaded sauces made for spreading, dipping, topping and more:

Minor's Kitchen Lemon Garlic Aioli brings together the mellow depth of slow-roasted garlic and the brightness of real lemon. Rich and vibrant, it delivers intensity with a refreshing lift.

brings together the mellow depth of slow-roasted garlic and the brightness of real lemon. Rich and vibrant, it delivers intensity with a refreshing lift. Minor's Kitchen Creamy Korean BBQ marries the nuttiness of sesame, brightness of ginger, and depth of soy to create a unique, bold blend of umami richness with a hint of sweetness.

marries the nuttiness of sesame, brightness of ginger, and depth of soy to create a unique, bold blend of umami richness with a hint of sweetness. Minor's Kitchen Spicy Chili Truffle is a daring take on luxury: umami-rich white truffle layered with Calabrian chiles and hints of lemon and garlic. It's deep, decadent, and complex — crafted to deliver boldness with every bite.

is a daring take on luxury: umami-rich white truffle layered with Calabrian chiles and hints of lemon and garlic. It's deep, decadent, and complex — crafted to deliver boldness with every bite. Minor's Kitchen American Smokehouse is a bold glaze inspired by regional BBQ traditions, slow-crafted with molasses, secret spices, and just the right kiss of smoke.

Minor's Kitchen sauces are exclusively available on Amazon.com. MSRP: $6.99 for a 13 fl. oz. bottle. Actual price determined by retailer and may vary. To learn more, visit the Minor's Kitchen Amazon Storefront here.

About Nestlé USA

Nestlé USA is committed to unlocking the power of food to enhance quality of life for everyone, today and for generations to come. The company's food and beverage portfolio includes some of the most recognizable brands in the United States, including Coffee mate, DiGiorno, Nescafé and Nestlé Toll House. Nestlé USA is part of Nestlé S.A., headquartered in Vevey, Switzerland — the world's largest food and beverage company, which has been named among "The World's Most Admired Food Companies" by Fortune magazine for more than 25 consecutive years. For more information, visit nestleusa.com.

1U.S. Sauces, Dressings & Condiments Market Research Report Forecast: (2025-2030), MarkNtel Advisors, January 2025

2 Survey conducted by Morning Consult on behalf of Nestlé, [December 2025]. Survey included a nationally representative sample of 2,201 U.S. adults, with margin of error of +/-2 [95%].

SOURCE Nestlé USA