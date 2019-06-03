Net ESolutions Corporation and Elsevier Collaborate to Improve Information systems Supporting Research Evaluation

NEW YORK, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Information analytics business Elsevier, and Netelabs, a research unit within Net ESolutions Corporation (NETE), have signed an agreement to partner in codeveloping new tools for research evaluation. Through the collaboration, data, digital design and product development from both organizations will be combined into larger and improved information systems supporting researchers, institutions, funders and policymakers.

The driving project for this ambitious partnership is ERNIE (Enhanced Research Network Informatics Environment), a knowledge platform focused on using multidimensional research metadata to document research accomplishments, influence and impact. ERNIE incorporates principles and tools of data science, network analysis and cloud computing to enable large scale studies in research evaluation. ERNIE is presently supported by Phase II of a Fast Track SBIR Award from the National Institutes of Health National Institute on Drug Abuse. Elsevier has committed additional resources to the project.

Going forward, ERNIE will be developed using Elsevier's Scopus data and Elsevier sister company LexisNexis' IP Data Direct patent data as its backbone.

"We're delighted by the opportunity to collaborate with Elsevier," says Dr. George Chacko, Chief Scientific Officer at NETE and Principal Investigator of the ERNIE project. "This partnership is a coalescence of interests that will broaden our joint ability to address the needs of research funders and institutions who want to measure and assess their research operations and output.

"Elsevier brings immensely valuable complementary expertise, data, and resources, which will support scaling and dissemination of innovative ideas originating from ERNIE. I am optimistic that we've taken the first step towards a body of accomplishment that will grow well beyond ERNIE."

"Working with and alongside Netelabs to codevelop better and more agile information systems supporting research evaluation has been a long-term ambition for us," said M'hamed el Aisati Vice President, Product Management, Funding and Content Analytics, Elsevier.

"The current research system for managing information is hugely diverse – and fragmented – with different data models and limited interoperability. Only by working together, can we build solutions that work seamlessly for researchers, institutions, funders and policymakers. Phase I of ERNIE has been impressive, and we're looking forward to combining our data, agile design and analytical expertise skills in Phase II," explained Aisati.

About NETE

Founded 20 years ago in 1999, NETE has forged a strong reputation as a highly-responsive and agile digital design, development, and management services solutions provider to US Federal agencies. The company combines emerging technologies with commercial best practices. Among its many operations, NETE supports Institutes and Centers (ICs) at the US National Institutes of Health (NIH) including the Office of the NIH Director. NETE also provides services to the US Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) and the US Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA). NETE provides philanthropic support to a variety of charities and are large donors to several NIH-based non-profits. To learn more about NETE visit: www.nete.com.

About Elsevier

Elsevier is a global information analytics business that helps scientists and clinicians to find new answers, reshape human knowledge, and tackle the most urgent human crises. For 140 years, we have partnered with the research world to curate and verify scientific knowledge. Today, we're committed to bringing that rigor to a new generation of platforms. Elsevier provides digital solutions and tools in the areas of strategic research management, R&D performance, clinical decision support, and professional education; including ScienceDirect , Scopus , SciVal , ClinicalKey and Sherpath . Elsevier publishes over 2,500 digitized journals, including The Lancet and Cell , 39,000 e-book titles and many iconic reference works, including Gray's Anatomy . Elsevier is part of RELX Group , a global provider of information and analytics for professionals and business customers across industries. www.elsevier.com

Media contact

Sacha Boucherie,

Global Communications

Elsevier

+31-20-485-3564

s.boucherie@elsevier.com

SOURCE Elsevier

Related Links

http://www.elsevier.com

