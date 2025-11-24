Net Lease Office Properties Declares Special Cash Distribution of $4.10 Per Share

News provided by

Net Lease Office Properties

Nov 24, 2025, 15:50 ET

Announces Sale of Office Property for $33 Million

NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE: NLOP) reported today that its Board of Trustees declared a special cash distribution of $4.10 per common share, totaling approximately $60.7 million. The distribution is payable on December 19, 2025 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 4, 2025.

The following property was recently sold for gross proceeds of approximately $33.0 million.

Tenant

Tenant Industry

Location

ABR (at time of sale)
($000s) 

Gross Sale Proceeds 
($000s)

Square
Feet

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Pharmaceuticals   

Morrisville, NC  

$4,063

$33,000

219,812

For additional information on NLOP — including an investor presentation, its latest quarterly report on Form 10-Q and related filings — please visit the company's website.

Net Lease Office Properties

Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE: NLOP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns a portfolio of high-quality, primarily single-tenant office properties located in the U.S. and net leased to corporate tenants operating across a variety of industries.

www.nloproperties.com

Institutional Investors:
1-212-492-1140
[email protected]

Individual Investors:
1-844-NLO REIT (656-7348)
[email protected]

Press Contact:
Anna McGrath
1-212-492-1166

SOURCE Net Lease Office Properties

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Net Lease Office Properties Declares Special Cash Distribution of $3.10 Per Share

Net Lease Office Properties Declares Special Cash Distribution of $3.10 Per Share

Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE: NLOP) reported today that its Board of Trustees has declared a special cash distribution of $3.10 per common...
Net Lease Office Properties Announces Repayment of J.P. Morgan Mezzanine Loan

Net Lease Office Properties Announces Repayment of J.P. Morgan Mezzanine Loan

Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE: NLOP) today announced the repayment in full of the J.P. Morgan mezzanine loan and the sale of two office...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Construction & Building

Construction & Building

Real Estate

Real Estate

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

Commercial Real Estate

Commercial Real Estate

News Releases in Similar Topics