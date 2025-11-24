Net Lease Office Properties Declares Special Cash Distribution of $4.10 Per Share

News provided byNet Lease Office Properties
Announces Sale of Office Property for $33 Million
NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE: NLOP) reported today that its Board of Trustees declared a special cash distribution of $4.10 per common share, totaling approximately $60.7 million. The distribution is payable on December 19, 2025 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 4, 2025.
The following property was recently sold for gross proceeds of approximately $33.0 million.
|
Tenant
|
Tenant Industry
|
Location
|
ABR (at time of sale)
|
Gross Sale Proceeds
|
Square
|
Thermo Fisher Scientific
|
Pharmaceuticals
|
Morrisville, NC
|
$4,063
|
$33,000
|
219,812
For additional information on NLOP — including an investor presentation, its latest quarterly report on Form 10-Q and related filings — please visit the company's website.
Net Lease Office Properties
Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE: NLOP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns a portfolio of high-quality, primarily single-tenant office properties located in the U.S. and net leased to corporate tenants operating across a variety of industries.
