Net Lease Office Properties Declares Special Cash Distribution of $5.10 Per Share

Net Lease Office Properties

Dec 22, 2025, 07:30 ET

Announces Sales of Six Office Properties for $76 Million

NEW YORK, Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE: NLOP) reported today that its Board of Trustees declared a special cash distribution of $5.10 per common share, totaling approximately $75.6 million. The distribution is payable on January 20, 2026 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on January 2, 2026.

The following properties were recently sold for gross proceeds totaling approximately $75.8 million.

Tenant

Tenant Industry

Location

ABR
(at time
of sale)
($000s)

Gross 
Sale
Proceeds
($000s)

Square
Feet

Securitas Electronic,
Security, Inc

Electronic Equipment
& Instruments

Plymouth, MN

$1,218

$5,654

182,250

JPMorgan Chase Bank,
N.A.

Diversified Banks

Tampa, FL

$1,934

$13,650

135,733

Vacant (formerly Master
Lock Company, LLC)

N/A

Oak Creek, WI

$0

$2,576

120,883

Cohesity Inc.

Systems Software

Roseville, MN

$2,255

$14,625

136,125

Pioneer Credit
Recovery, Inc.

Diversified Support
Services

Moorestown, NJ

$931

$6,250

65,567

JPMorgan Chase Bank,
N.A.

Diversified Banks

Fort Worth, TX

$4,850

$33,000

386,154

Total

$11,188

$75,755

1,026,712

For additional information on NLOP — including its latest quarterly report on Form 10-Q and related filings — please visit the company's website.

Net Lease Office Properties

Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE: NLOP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns a portfolio of high-quality, primarily single-tenant office properties located in the U.S. and net leased to corporate tenants operating across a variety of industries.

www.nloproperties.com

Institutional Investors:
1-212-492-1140
[email protected]

Individual Investors:
1-844-NLO REIT (656-7348)
[email protected]

Press Contact:
Anna McGrath
1-212-492-1166

SOURCE Net Lease Office Properties

