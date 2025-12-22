Net Lease Office Properties Declares Special Cash Distribution of $5.10 Per Share

News provided byNet Lease Office Properties
Dec 22, 2025, 07:30 ET
Announces Sales of Six Office Properties for $76 Million
NEW YORK, Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE: NLOP) reported today that its Board of Trustees declared a special cash distribution of $5.10 per common share, totaling approximately $75.6 million. The distribution is payable on January 20, 2026 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on January 2, 2026.
The following properties were recently sold for gross proceeds totaling approximately $75.8 million.
|
Tenant
|
Tenant Industry
|
Location
|
ABR
|
Gross
|
Square
|
Securitas Electronic,
|
Electronic Equipment
|
Plymouth, MN
|
$1,218
|
$5,654
|
182,250
|
JPMorgan Chase Bank,
|
Diversified Banks
|
Tampa, FL
|
$1,934
|
$13,650
|
135,733
|
Vacant (formerly Master
|
N/A
|
Oak Creek, WI
|
$0
|
$2,576
|
120,883
|
Cohesity Inc.
|
Systems Software
|
Roseville, MN
|
$2,255
|
$14,625
|
136,125
|
Pioneer Credit
|
Diversified Support
|
Moorestown, NJ
|
$931
|
$6,250
|
65,567
|
JPMorgan Chase Bank,
|
Diversified Banks
|
Fort Worth, TX
|
$4,850
|
$33,000
|
386,154
|
Total
|
$11,188
|
$75,755
|
1,026,712
For additional information on NLOP — including its latest quarterly report on Form 10-Q and related filings — please visit the company's website.
Net Lease Office Properties
Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE: NLOP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns a portfolio of high-quality, primarily single-tenant office properties located in the U.S. and net leased to corporate tenants operating across a variety of industries.
Institutional Investors:
1-212-492-1140
[email protected]
Individual Investors:
1-844-NLO REIT (656-7348)
[email protected]
Press Contact:
Anna McGrath
1-212-492-1166
SOURCE Net Lease Office Properties
