Net Lease Office Properties Declares Special Cash Distribution of $5.10 Per Share

Announces Sales of Six Office Properties for $76 Million

NEW YORK, Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE: NLOP) reported today that its Board of Trustees declared a special cash distribution of $5.10 per common share, totaling approximately $75.6 million. The distribution is payable on January 20, 2026 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on January 2, 2026.

The following properties were recently sold for gross proceeds totaling approximately $75.8 million.

Tenant Tenant Industry Location ABR

(at time

of sale)

($000s) Gross

Sale

Proceeds

($000s) Square

Feet Securitas Electronic,

Security, Inc Electronic Equipment

& Instruments Plymouth, MN $1,218 $5,654 182,250 JPMorgan Chase Bank,

N.A. Diversified Banks Tampa, FL $1,934 $13,650 135,733 Vacant (formerly Master

Lock Company, LLC) N/A Oak Creek, WI $0 $2,576 120,883 Cohesity Inc. Systems Software Roseville, MN $2,255 $14,625 136,125 Pioneer Credit

Recovery, Inc. Diversified Support

Services Moorestown, NJ $931 $6,250 65,567 JPMorgan Chase Bank,

N.A. Diversified Banks Fort Worth, TX $4,850 $33,000 386,154 Total



$11,188 $75,755 1,026,712

For additional information on NLOP — including its latest quarterly report on Form 10-Q and related filings — please visit the company's website.

Net Lease Office Properties

Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE: NLOP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns a portfolio of high-quality, primarily single-tenant office properties located in the U.S. and net leased to corporate tenants operating across a variety of industries.

www.nloproperties.com

Institutional Investors:

1-212-492-1140

[email protected]

Individual Investors:

1-844-NLO REIT (656-7348)

[email protected]

Press Contact:

Anna McGrath

1-212-492-1166

SOURCE Net Lease Office Properties