Net-Trade.com, A Multiple Listing Service Dedicated to Net Lease, Goes Live

Asset Exchange Platform for Net Lease Delivers Niche Search and Marketing Tools and Data Quality

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Net-Trade.com, the first multiple listing service (MLS) exclusively for net lease assets, is now live. The platform facilitates the exchange by net lease stakeholders, including owners, investors, and brokers, of net lease properties, including a dozen types of retail and restaurant, including automotive, banks, dollar, grocery, pharmacy, QSR, cell/tel, and other assets leased under net terms. As headwinds mount and transaction volume slows, Net-Trade.com delivers a convenient, efficient, and custom-tailored platform that allows both sides of the transaction to cost- and time-efficiently source, vet, and market net lease properties.

Gaining traction in the run-up to the full launch, the site already has approximately 1,200 of the net lease listings currently on the market and 350 under contract or sold, and is continuously working to build inventory through relationships with net lease brokers from leading national firms.

"We created Net-Trade.com to address the gaps in functionality, data quality, and service left by generalist commercial real estate MLSs. Our platform makes it easier, enjoyable, and profitable for principals and brokers to find and sell net lease properties — and build their brands," said B. Quentin Foster, Founder and CEO of Net-Trade Ventures, Inc.

The site offers best-in-class data quality. Listings are updated frequently in order to ensure the data is as updated as possible, and under-contract and sold assets are identified quickly, all with the intent of saving search users significant time in the filtering and due diligence processes. With the aim of providing optimal data completeness and quality, all listings are input with 'white-glove service' by Net-Trade's expert team with data sourced directly from offering memorandums. The data is then appended with additional tenant, location, and value-driving features to facilitate selection and decision-making.

Net-Trade.com offers investors and their advisors transparency and customized discovery tools to quickly compare, contrast, and select best-fit options. The platform offers more than triple the net lease-specific search and sort filters compared to other commercial real estate listing sites. The site includes workflow-supporting features that simplify analysis, sharing, information requests, and collaboration internally and externally.

Also supporting off-market net lease buyers and sellers by facilitating the exchange of unlisted assets, Net-Trade.com offers a Posted Requirements marketplace to announce unique and immediate buyer requirements or available off-market properties. The site also provides public profiles for investors and brokers to identify themselves, share their track records, and network.

Net-Trade.com was conceived and built by B. Quentin Foster, backed by a planning team of executives and specialists with net lease and MLS experience and a design team specializing in creating MLS architectures. Foster created the 1st commercial real estate MLS in the U.S., Broker Investment Guide (BIG), in Los Angeles in the late 1990s (preceding LoopNet). Later, he developed CoStar Group's first Investment Property MLS, CoStar Exchange (integrated into CoStar Property).

Despite ongoing economic uncertainty, net-lease pricing is expected to stabilize faster than other property types due to its low-risk profile, offering investors consistent monthly cash flow and minimal management responsibility. NetTrade.com provides stakeholders with an efficient platform to explore and capitalize on the opportunities presented by this resilient asset class.

"Net-trade provides everything a triple net broker or investor needs to quickly list, find, or vet a triple net deal. You only have to go to one source to get the accurate information needed to prepare an evaluation. The ability to pull comparable rents is one of my favorite features. Net-Trade is a time saver that impresses clients," said Rand Sperry, Board Member & Angel Investor for Net-Trade.com and CEO of Sperry Commercial & Equities.

Visit Net-Trade.com to learn more, start a search, or list a net lease property.

About Net-Trade.com:

Net-Trade.com is a dedicated Search and Listing platform for net lease sellers, buyers, and brokers — the complete net lease MLS solution with niche-tailored features to help stakeholders quickly identify, vet, and market opportunities with a boutique discovery experience and white-glove service. The platform offers investors and their advisors greater transparency and intelligent tools to more quickly and easily compare, contrast, and select best-fit options. Net-Trade.com harnesses the power of data and technology to provide more comprehensive, up-to-date, and accurate information, elevating how the Net Lease industry markets properties across price points, locations, and tenant and lease types.

Media Contact:

Kirky Galt, LEED AP

[email protected]

888 337 0150

SOURCE Net-Trade.com