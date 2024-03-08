Net Zero Strategies in the Media Sector: 2024 Thematic Research Report - 15/20 Companies Analyzed have Set Either a Short or Long-term Target to Reduce their Emissions

08 Mar, 2024, 05:00 ET
DUBLIN, March 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Net Zero Strategies in the Media Sector - Thematic Research" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Companies achieve net zero emissions by cutting greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions to as close to zero as possible, with any remaining emissions then "offset". Of the 20 selected media companies analyzed in this report, 15 have set either a short or long-term target to reduce their emissions.
Reasons to Buy
- Find out about the main Scope 1, 2 and 3 emission sources for 20 media companies operating across publishing, film, TV, music, social media, advertising, and gaming.
- Identify which of the 20 media companies are decreasing their emissions and learn about the emission trends in the sector.
- Understand how some of the leading media companies are attempting to reduce their emissions and the most common emission reduction strategies used in the sector.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Why Media Companies Need a Net Zero Strategy
- Emissions Targets and Performance
- Scope 1 and 2 Emissions Strategies
- Scope 3 Emissions Strategies
- Net Zero Strategies of Leading Companies
- Glossary
- Further Reading
- Thematic Research Methodology
- Contact the Publisher
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- Bloomberg
- Comcast
- Evolution Gaming
- Fox Corporation
- Liberty Media Group
- Meta
- Naspers
- NetEase
- Netflix
- New York Times
- News Corp
- Paramount Global
- Schibsted
- Sony
- Spotify
- Tencent
- Thomson Reuters
- Walt Disney
- Warner Music Group
- Wolters Kluwer
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tfqszf
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article