Net Zero Strategies in the Media Sector: 2024 Thematic Research Report - 15/20 Companies Analyzed have Set Either a Short or Long-term Target to Reduce their Emissions

DUBLIN, March 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Net Zero Strategies in the Media Sector - Thematic Research" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Companies achieve net zero emissions by cutting greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions to as close to zero as possible, with any remaining emissions then "offset". Of the 20 selected media companies analyzed in this report, 15 have set either a short or long-term target to reduce their emissions.



Reasons to Buy

Find out about the main Scope 1, 2 and 3 emission sources for 20 media companies operating across publishing, film, TV, music, social media, advertising, and gaming.

Identify which of the 20 media companies are decreasing their emissions and learn about the emission trends in the sector.

Understand how some of the leading media companies are attempting to reduce their emissions and the most common emission reduction strategies used in the sector.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Why Media Companies Need a Net Zero Strategy

Emissions Targets and Performance

Scope 1 and 2 Emissions Strategies

Scope 3 Emissions Strategies

Net Zero Strategies of Leading Companies

Glossary

Further Reading

Thematic Research Methodology

Contact the Publisher

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Bloomberg

Comcast

Evolution Gaming

Fox Corporation

Liberty Media Group

Meta

Naspers

NetEase

Netflix

New York Times

News Corp

Paramount Global

Schibsted

Sony

Spotify

Tencent

Thomson Reuters

Walt Disney

Warner Music Group

Wolters Kluwer

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tfqszf

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets