NETA Auto Attends China-ASEAN Expo, Targeting Full ASEAN Market Coverage

NANNING, China, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 17th, the 20th China-ASEAN Expo commenced in Guangxi, China. Nearly 1,700 companies from over 40 countries participated in the event, advancing China-ASEAN economic integration with new innovative and technological products. A standout presence at the expo was NETA Auto, which showcased its stellar lineup of vehicles. Zhang Yong, co-founder and CEO of NETA Auto, attended major forums of this event.

Zhang Yong, co-founder and CEO of NETA Auto, attends China-ASEAN Expo
NETA Auto's exhibition booth attracted distinguished guests, including Sonexay Siphandone, Prime Minister of Laos, Aung Zeya, Deputy Minister for Myanmar's Ministry of Science and Technology, and several other political dignitaries and company representatives from ASEAN countries. They highly recognized NETA Auto's global development.

NETA Auto will establish a strong presence throughout the entire ASEAN market within the next one to two years, making high-quality intelligent electric vehicles (EVs) more accessible to the local population. Renowned for its exceptional intelligent features and top-tier product quality, NETA Auto has emerged as a popular Chinese smart EV brand in global markets. With a user base exceeding 330,000 worldwide, the company is actively pursuing its globalization strategy.

Welcome visitors with all-star product lineup

The potential for mutual success in the ASEAN market has been a key driver of NETA Auto's popularity as a new-energy auto brand in the region. The NETA V, positioned as a trendy intelligent vehicle born for the youth, frequently leading the rankings for pure electric vehicle registrations in Thailand. This model reflects NETA Auto's brand value, "Tech For All", with its feature-rich Level 2 intelligent driver support system, a spacious 14.6-inch intelligent central control screen, and a high-performance 8-core processor. The entire NETA Auto product lineup showcased at the expo garnered significant attention from participants from ASEAN nations and beyond.

Target full coverage in ASEAN as part of the localization-based global strategy

In 2022, NETA Auto made its debut in Thailand, one of the largest car manufacturing nations in ASEAN, marking the beginning of its international expansion. Today, NETA Auto has emerged as a significant player in Thailand's automotive industry. From January to August this year, the NETA V held the second position in the registration charts for pure electric vehicles (EVs) in Thailand, with a market share of nearly 20%. As of September, NETA Auto has achieved cumulative sales exceeding 10,000 units in Thailand.

NETA Auto has not only made significant strides in Thailand but has also accelerated its expansion efforts in other ASEAN markets. In Indonesia, the company has established a subsidiary and entered the Indonesian market. In Malaysia, NETA Auto has partnered with local collaborators to rapidly establish a presence. NETA Auto attaches great importance to the ASEAN market. It plans to deliver over 100,000 vehicles annually within approximately three years, solidifying its position as a driving force for the development of new energy in ASEAN and contributing to the creation of a better quality of life in the region.

At the 20th China-ASEAN Expo, NETA Auto continues to expand its global presence, forging multi-level, comprehensive strategic partnerships in the automotive industry with ASEAN and numerous countries worldwide. This move accelerates its transformation from being China's NETA to the world's NETA, making high-quality intelligent electric vehicles accessible on a global scale.

