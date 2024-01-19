NETA Auto Strategic Partner Conference 2024: Successful Global Collaboration for Future Development

SHANGHAI, Jan. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the new year unfolded, the grand and momentous NETA Auto Strategic Partner Conference 2024 was successfully hosted. This conference, marking a crucial milestone in NETA Auto's decade-long journey, has charted the course for the company's global future, laying the groundwork for in-depth collaboration with worldwide suppliers and dealers.

Group Photo of Conference Participants
Group Photo of Conference Participants

Leveraging this event, NETA Auto conducted a comprehensive review of its robust past operational performance and delved deep into future trends within the automotive industry. Simultaneously, the company unveiled its latest corporate development strategy, actively calling for global partners to collectively explore the direction of the company's future development and embark on a new era of transformation.

In 2024, NETA Auto is set to continue its global market expansion with an overseas sales target of 100,000 vehicles. In terms of international product offerings, the company plans to establish six major product sales matrices, accelerating product certification, and delivering enhanced configurations and intelligent capabilities. In the realm of operational management, NETA Auto will strengthen process management, enhance efficiency, and gradually transition from international trade to international marketing. Guided by the innovative transformation of "Technological NETA, Global NETA, and Ecological NETA," the company aims to accelerate its shift towards a global high-tech technology company through technological innovation and high-quality intelligent electric vehicles.

The NETA Auto Strategic Partner Conference centered on gratitude towards partners, fostering a theme of shared reminiscence. Looking back at 2023, NETA, alongside its global partners, presented an exceptional performance amidst fiercely competitive market conditions. In just 10 months, NETA Auto achieved cumulative sales exceeding 10,000 units in the Thai market. The official commencement of operations at the Thai Eco-Smart Factory at the end of the previous year marked a significant triumph for NETA Auto in overseas markets. Collaborating with Indonesian partners, NETA Auto plans to initiate the production of new vehicles in Indonesia. In 2023, NETA Auto's cumulative overseas sales surpassed 20,000 units, reflecting an outstanding year-on-year growth of 567%. As of now, NETA Auto has globally delivered nearly 400,000 vehicles.

Over the past year, NETA Auto's global brand momentum has continually risen, setting design trends, rapidly expanding in overseas markets, and flourishing in the field of new energy intelligent connected vehicles. These achievements are a testament to the concerted efforts and dedication of every partner, including global suppliers and dealers.

A multitude of international partners present at the conference voiced their appreciation for NETA Auto's resilient global advancements, articulating hopeful anticipation for the times ahead.

NETA Auto is dedicated to innovation as its driving force, persistently elevating the benchmarks of both products and services. The company is steadfast in its collaboration with global partners, aiming to collectively forge a promising future within the automotive industry.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2322333/1.jpg

