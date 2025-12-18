NetActuate Expands Capacity in Denver Data Center for Disaster Recovery and Infrastructure Cloud Services

DENVER, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NetActuate, a leading provider of global infrastructure and network services, has completed a major upgrade to its Denver data center , adding significant new capacity across network, cloud, and compute resources. Driven by continued customer demand, Denver remains a top location for hybrid and disaster recovery deployments across NetActuate's global footprint.

Denver is a key hub for DR and tech talent

The latest expansion includes the addition of hypervisors, increased cloud compute capacity, and enhanced network connectivity. These upgrades ensure customers can scale faster, deploy with greater flexibility, and meet latency and redundancy demands with ease.

"Denver continues to stand out as one of our most strategically important edge locations in North America," said Mark Mahle, CEO of NetActuate. "Its geographic advantages, growing tech ecosystem, and increasing demand for resilient infrastructure make it a natural choice for expansion."

All of NetActuate's services—from Bare Metal, Colocation, Cloud, Kubernetes, Anycast, to IP Transit and Managed Service Platform—are available from the Denver location.

A Critical Hub

Strategically located in Seismic Zone 4, Denver offers a high level of geographic stability and is now one of the most requested sites within NetActuate's portfolio for disaster recovery and business continuity solutions.

Denver's position as a top tech destination is also fueling infrastructure demand. The region's tech workforce has grown by over 12.6% since 2018, and the city now ranks 8th among North America's top tech markets. Home to a fast-growing startup scene and accelerators, the broader region has been dubbed "Silicon Mountain," earning recognition as a rising hub for innovation and investment in cloud, AI, and next-generation platforms.

Whether in Denver or any other global location, NetActuate customers can choose from a variety of deployment models including colocation, bare metal and hardware-free deployments with virtual machines, Kubernetes, and hybrid cloud. Additional transit and transport services, including cloud connectivity and extensive BGP Anycast support are also provided.

NetActuate's experts guide businesses every step of the way and provide 24/7 support, ensuring seamless transitions and reliable performance that align with each customer's unique infrastructure and connectivity needs.

About NetActuate

NetActuate is a leading provider of highly available, low latency custom network and infrastructure services that reach every major global market. From the data center to the last mile, we help providers take their products and services to the global edge faster. We built one of the world's largest global networks by number of peers, and it serves as the foundation for our performance BGP anycast platform that powers over 25 billion transactions a day.

To schedule a call with NetActuate engineers or learn more about our products and services, visit netactuate.com . For technical insights on improving reliability, reducing latency, and simplifying architecture at the network level, visit anycast.com .

