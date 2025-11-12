NetActuate Expands South American Presence with New POPs in Bogotá and Barranquilla

New Colombian data center locations strengthen connectivity, resilience, and performance for regional and global customers

BOGOTÁ, Colombia, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NetActuate, a global edge infrastructure and network services provider, today announced the launch of new points of presence (POPs) in Bogotá and Barranquilla, Colombia. These new sites expand NetActuate's footprint across Latin America, enabling enterprises and service providers to deliver low-latency, high-availability experiences throughout the region and to global markets. The expansion comes in response to rising customer demand and Colombia's emergence as a key digital connectivity hub for South America.

Bogotá is a vibrant digital hub

Colombia's technology sector has become one of the region's fastest-growing markets. According to the Colombia Tech 2022–2023 Report , the country's startup ecosystem expanded at an average annual rate of 28% from 2019 to 2023. With the highest number of subsea cable landings in Latin America and 94% of its internet traffic driven by international content, Colombia now serves as a critical link in the global digital economy—making it an ideal location for NetActuate's continued growth.

"We're thrilled to strengthen our presence in South America with new deployments in Colombia," said Mark Mahle, CEO of NetActuate. "Together with our sites in Santiago and São Paulo, these POPs extend our reach across key Latin American markets. More importantly, they help our customers deliver faster, more reliable digital experiences with direct access to our global edge network."

Bogotá

NetActuate's Bogotá POP is located inside Equinix BG2 , a LEED-certified International Business Exchange™ (IBX) data center powered by 100% renewable energy. The facility delivers a >99.999% uptime SLA and provides access to Colombia's Zona Franca free-trade zone, which offers tax and trade incentives supporting continued investment in digital infrastructure. Bogotá's growing role as a regional cloud and connectivity hub makes it a strategic addition to NetActuate's platform.

Barranquilla

The Barranquilla POP is hosted in V.tal's new BDC2 facility , featuring 2MW of power, and N+1 redundancy for power and cooling. The site also provides subsea access via TAM-1 and Telxius cable landing systems, establishing a natural gateway for connectivity between the Caribbean, North America, and Europe. Major global carriers, including AT&T, operate within the BDC2 facility, reinforcing its status as one of Colombia's most important network hubs.

Key Benefits for NetActuate Customers

Lower latency and improved reliability for users across Latin America

Enhanced redundancy and direct access to multiple subsea and terrestrial routes

Expansion of Anycast and edge network reach across the Western Hemisphere

Local access to global infrastructure for content, gaming, and SaaS providers

About NetActuate

NetActuate provides highly available, low-latency infrastructure and network services that reach every major global market. From the data center to the last mile, NetActuate helps service providers deploy and scale at the edge with speed and confidence. One of the world's largest global networks by number of peers, NetActuate's platform powers over 25 billion transactions daily through its performance-driven BGP anycast technology.

To schedule a call with NetActuate engineers or learn more about our products and services, visit netactuate.com . For technical insights on improving reliability, reducing latency, and simplifying architecture at the network level, visit anycast.com .

