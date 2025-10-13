NetActuate Supports Raleigh-Durham-Chapel Hill Triangle with Investments in Technology Access and Education

RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NetActuate, a global provider of network and infrastructure services, is proud to reaffirm its commitment to the Raleigh-Durham-Chapel Hill Triangle by investing in local technology access and education. With staff headquarters, a 24/7 Network Operations Center (NOC), and a major data center based in Raleigh, NetActuate is deeply embedded in the heart of one of the fastest-growing tech hubs in the United States.

NetActuate Supports the Research Triangle

About the Triangle

The Research Triangle, anchored by the cities of Raleigh, Durham, and Chapel Hill, has emerged as a national leader in technology innovation and economic development. Between 2018 and 2023, the Triangle experienced nearly 18% growth in its tech sector—ranking sixth among large U.S. tech markets. Major industry leaders such as NVIDIA, IBM, and Cisco have large workforces here, drawn by the area's strong business climate and deep talent pool.

In addition to a corporate presence, the Triangle is also a powerful force in technology education. Leading universities—including North Carolina State University, Duke University, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and Wake Forest University—are equipping thousands of students each year with advanced knowledge in computer science, engineering, and related disciplines.

Bridging the Divide

Despite this remarkable growth, hundreds of thousands of households in the Triangle continue to face barriers to participation in the digital economy. Without targeted support and investment, this digital divide threatens to leave behind too many of the Triangle's residents—even as the region advances as a global technology leader.

"At NetActuate, we believe that fundamental technologies to access, use, and excel with the internet should be accessible to everyone," said Mark Mahle, CEO and Founder of NetActuate. "As proud members of the Triangle community, we feel a deep responsibility to help bridge the digital divide, support technology education for our brightest students, and ensure our region's growth includes opportunities for all."

Targeted Donations

To further this mission, NetActuate has announced two new local donations of $2,500 each to organizations driving meaningful change:

A donation to Kramden , a Triangle-based nonprofit focused on providing computer hardware, software, and training to underserved individuals and families in the community.

, a Triangle-based nonprofit focused on providing computer hardware, software, and training to underserved individuals and families in the community. A donation to the North Carolina State University's Computer Science Enhancement Endowment , aimed at enhancing educational opportunities for undergraduate and graduate students.

These donations reflect NetActuate's belief that long-term regional success depends on inclusive access to digital resources and education.

"We're delighted to be recognized by NetActuate for our mission and role in bridging the digital divide in North Carolina," says Cyndy Yu-Robinson, Kramden's Executive Director. "Receiving this donation during All Things Open is timely as Kramden extends the life of computers that cannot be upgraded to Windows 11 by pairing them with open source software."

"On behalf of the NC State College of Engineering, we sincerely thank NetActuate for its generous $2,500 donation to the Computer Science Department," said Leslie Rand-Pickett, Interim Director of External and Corporate Relations for the Computer Science Department. "This contribution will strengthen student opportunities through senior design showcases, coding interview prep sessions, and providing much-needed financial assistance to both undergraduate and graduate students."

Get Involved

NetActuate encourages other technology leaders in the Triangle to support inclusive growth by investing in digital literacy, computer access, and STEM education for underserved communities.

"As our company grows, so does our commitment to the communities we call home," Mahle added. "Raleigh isn't just a strategic location—it's our home base, and we're proud to give back to the people and institutions helping shape the future of technology."

All Things Open

NetActuate will be at the All Things Open event in Raleigh, Oct 13-14. Come visit us in Booth #49 where we take visitors on a journey "From Dial-up to DevOps" showcasing a vintage technology demo from The Serial Port and a look at our global edge infrastructure and anycast network. Learn more about NetActuate's All Things Open presence.

About NetActuate

NetActuate is a leading provider of highly available, low latency custom network and infrastructure services that reach every major global market. From the data center to the last mile, we help providers take their products and services to the global edge faster. We built one of the world's largest global networks by number of peers, and it serves as the foundation for our performance BGP anycast platform that powers over 25 billion transactions a day.

About Kramden

Established in 2003, Kramden Institute is a non-profit whose mission is to provide equitable access to computers, connectivity, and technology education. By collecting and refurbishing devices donated by individuals and businesses and working with partners like NCDIT and corporate sponsors, Kramden has awarded more than 64,000 computers to K-12 students, low income adults, and other non-profits across North Carolina. Additionally, Kramden has provided technology education to 15,000 persons, and harnessed the power of 1,000 volunteers each year. Details about donating cash or surplus equipment are available at kramden.org .

About NC State, Computer Science Department

Our mission is to advance the citizens of North Carolina and the world through excellence and innovation in computing education and research. Learn more .

