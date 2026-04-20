Netanyahu and Milei Sign Historic Isaac Accords

The signing comes ten months after Milei received the Genesis Prize, known as the "Jewish Nobel," at a ceremony in Jerusalem, where the Isaac Accords initiative was initially announced. The first head of state to receive the Genesis Prize, President Milei was recognized for his unwavering support of Israel, which included his decision to move the Argentinian embassy to Jerusalem, reversing years of anti-Israel votes by Argentina in the UN, and taking action to bring culprits responsible for the AMIA and Israeli Embassy bombings in Argentina to justice.

Over the ensuing ten months, President Milei continued to take concrete steps in support of Israel and Argentina's Jewish community. These include expanding trade and investment cooperation, deepening coordination on security and counterterrorism, renaming "Palestine Street" in Buenos Aires to "Bibas Family Street," and designating Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist organization. The growing partnership was bolstered by yesterday's announcement that El Al will launch direct flights between Tel Aviv and Buenos Aires beginning in November 2026.

Several other Latin American states have followed Argentina's example. Ecuador, Costa Rica, and Paraguay have all declared Hamas, Hezbollah and the IRGC terrorist organizations. Ecuador opened an Office of Innovation with diplomatic standing in Jerusalem, while Costa Rica announced plans to do the same. Costa Rica also signed a free trade agreement with Israel and adopted the IHRA definition of antisemitism. Bolivia restored full diplomatic relations with Israel, and the newly elected leaders of Honduras and Chile announced plans to forge closer ties with Israel.

And just last week, the Brazil–Israel Parliamentary Caucus became the first legislative group in Latin America to sign the Declaration of Shared Principles. The Declaration, developed by American Friends of the Isaac Accords establishes a framework to expand cooperation between Israel and Brazil in economic development, innovation, security, and healthcare. A permanent working group of parliamentarians will coordinate implementation and track progress.

"The Isaac Accords reflect a bold and necessary vision for the future – one rooted in partnership, dialogue, and shared purpose," said Stan Polovets, chairman and co-founder of The Genesis Prize Foundation. "President Milei has shown the world that aligning with Israel is not only morally right, but is essential to advancing stability, innovation, and prosperity. His courage has been contagious, and I am confident that this initiative will inspire leaders across Latin America to follow suit."

Polovets also noted the important role of Argentina's Ambassador to Israel Axel Wahnish, who prior to his appointment served as President Milei's rabbi and who has worked tirelessly behind the scenes for the past two years to make Isaac Accords a reality. "This initiative would not have happened without the wise counsel and guidance of Ambassador Wahnish," said Polovets. "While the work to establish closer ties between Latin American countries and Israel will involve many people and institutions across the world, Ambassador Wahnish is the person without whom Isaac Accords would not have seen the light of day. His role, while discreet and out of public view, should not be overlooked and will continue to be critical for the success of this groundbreaking initiative."

SOURCE The Genesis Prize Foundation