NetCarrier Appoints Aaron Laam as Senior Director, Voice Solutions -- Advancing AI-Driven Innovation in Unified Communications

AUDUBON, Pa., Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NetCarrier, a leader in cloud communications and unified connectivity, today announced the appointment of Aaron Laam as Senior Director, Voice Solutions. In this role, Laam will lead the sales strategy and market expansion for NetCarrier's AI-powered voice and workflow automation solutions—helping clients simplify complexity, scale intelligently, and achieve measurable business outcomes.

Aaron Laam

Laam will drive go-to-market strategy across NetCarrier's voice and telephony portfolio, aligning sales growth with customer needs and emerging market opportunities. His leadership will focus on delivering intelligent, outcome-driven communication solutions that connect people, processes, and data through AI and automation.

He will also spearhead initiatives to bring clarity to the marketplace around voice-enabled AI and workflow automation, helping organizations understand and adopt technologies that make communication more connected, intelligent, and human. Collaborating with NetCarrier's innovation and AI strategy teams, Laam will advance the next wave of intelligent, data-driven communications built on trust and transparency.

"Aaron brings an exceptional blend of technical expertise and customer-focused leadership," said Brook J. Lenfest, President & CEO of NetCarrier. "His ability to translate innovation into real-world impact will be instrumental as we continue embedding AI and automation across our communications platform."

Laam joins NetCarrier with deep experience in voice networking, cloud telephony, and unified communications, having led modernization and transformation initiatives that delivered measurable client success. His background in automation and solution design positions him to drive the next chapter of AI-enabled voice innovation that delivers clear business value.

"Voice is no longer a standalone service—it's an intelligent platform," said Laam. "At NetCarrier, our mission is to help customers harness AI-driven voice automation to connect, analyze, and respond more intelligently across every interaction."

