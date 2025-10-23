NetCarrier Names Dan Landis as Vice President, Innovation

Building on deep roots with the company, Landis to lead strategic innovation, vertical go-to–market, and AI-driven solutions

AUDUBON, Pa., Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NetCarrier, a leading provider of unified communications, cloud voice, and data services, today announced the appointment of Dan Landis as Vice President, Innovation. In this new role, Dan will spearhead NetCarrier's strategic innovation efforts, focusing on creating differentiated vertical solutions, advancing AI-driven product development, and driving sustainable business growth.

Dan Landis

In his capacity as VP, Innovation, Dan will lead NetCarrier's vertical go–to–market strategy—aligning industry-specific solution offerings to maximize customer value and competitive positioning. He will oversee ideation, development, and deployment of new product features, work cross-functionally across sales, engineering, marketing, and operations, and help instill a culture of innovation and agility across the organization.

"Dan brings exactly the combination of domain knowledge, strategic vision, and execution acumen we need to take NetCarrier to the next level," said Brook J. Lenfest, President & CEO of NetCarrier. "His deep understanding of our business, having begun his career here, and his external experience in scaling AI and consulting practices, make him uniquely suited to lead innovation at a transformative time."

Dan returns to NetCarrier after successful leadership roles at Airtable and Fuze, where he led presales consulting teams, launched customer engagement and AI initiatives, and helped scale growth in competitive markets. His early career spanned technical support, engineering, and presales, providing him with a holistic 360° view of customer–facing operations.

"NetCarrier has always been about turning technology into business impact, with a customer-first philosophy," said Landis. "I'm energized by the opportunity to help further embed innovation into the backbone of NetCarrier's offerings—and to partner with talented teams across the business to deliver differentiated, measurable value to our customers."

About NetCarrier

NetCarrier goes beyond voice—partnering with businesses to streamline operations, automate workflows, and deliver intelligent, outcome-focused communication strategies. From unified communications and contact center solutions to AI-powered call handling, custom workflow automation, and tailored integrations, NetCarrier delivers deeply personalized experiences across industries. Known for white-glove service, U.S.-based support, and a consultative approach, NetCarrier doesn't sell one-size-fits-all products—we solve operational challenges with purpose-built solutions that adapt to the way each business works.

For more than 25 years, NetCarrier has been empowering businesses nationwide. Headquartered in Audubon, PA, and serving all 50 states, the company is privately held, FCC-regulated, and built on carrier-grade infrastructure with proprietary platform development. By combining deep expertise in communications technology with best-of-breed AI capabilities, NetCarrier delivers measurable outcomes that help organizations operate smarter and communicate more effectively.

