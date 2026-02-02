Netchex and PAR Deliver Connected POS, Payroll & HR Platform for Multi-Location and QSR Restaurants

Operators Gain Total Freedom on the Floor and Total Control at Payroll—Without Changing How Their Restaurants Run

COVINGTON, La., Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Netchex, a leading payroll and human capital management (HCM) provider for complex and hourly workforces, today announced an expanded integration with PAR Technology that connects quick serve restaurant point-of-sale (POS) and back-of-house (BOH) systems with Netchex payroll, HR, and workforce management tools—delivering a connected workforce platform for multi-location and quick-service restaurant (QSR) organizations.

The integration allows restaurant operators to continue using their existing operational systems while Netchex powers payroll, compliance, and workforce management behind the scenes, creating a unified labor-to-payroll workflow built for scale.

The partnership expands Netchex's ability to support leading restaurant technology ecosystems, including NCR Back Office, PAR POS and PAR Ops, Xenial, Oracle MICROS, POSitouch, Sonic Micros 3700, and Tracks - bringing connected payroll and HR capabilities for any restaurant.

Through these integrations, Netchex extends connected payroll and HR capabilities across major QSR and casual dining brand ecosystems, including Dunkin' Donuts, Burger King, Popeyes, Culver's, Slim Chickens, Arby's, Zaxby's, Denny's, Sonic, Taco Bell and more.

As restaurant brands scale across locations and concepts, workforce complexity increases. Disconnected systems and fragmented labor data slow payroll teams, frustrate managers, and pull leaders away from operations and growth. Netchex and PAR link real-time labor data directly into payroll and HR to reduce manual work and improve visibility.

"Restaurants shouldn't have to redesign their operations just to run payroll," said Abhinav Agrawal, CEO of Netchex. "This integration is about freedom and control—freedom for operators to run the systems that work on the floor, and control for owners who need payroll accuracy, compliance, and labor visibility at scale. Netchex was built for this exact reality."

A Connected Payroll and HR Experience for Multi-Location Restaurants

The Netchex + PAR integration connects time and labor data directly from POS and back-of-house systems into payroll and HR workflows—eliminating manual handoffs, spreadsheets, and reconciliation of work across brands and locations.

With Netchex and PAR, restaurant operators gain:

Automatic time punch syncing from POS and BOH systems in PAR's network

Accurate overtime and cross-location labor calculations

Faster, more predictable payroll processing across brands and units

Fewer payroll errors and last-minute corrections

Mobile-first tools designed for restaurant managers and frontline teams

The result is fewer payroll disruptions, clearer labor visibility, and more time focused on guests, teams, and expansion.

Unlike rigid payroll platforms that force restaurants into closed ecosystems, Netchex is built to integrate into the restaurant technology stack, not replace it, allowing brands to standardize payroll and compliance while preserving flexibility at the location level. Whether brands operate different POS systems by concept or evolve technology over time, Netchex adapts without disruption.

"Partnering with Netchex will make payroll more reliable and straightforward for restaurant operators," said Marcus Wasdin, VP of PAR OPS at PAR Technology. "By integrating timekeeping data directly with the systems operators already use, we're helping reduce errors, streamline workflows, and give teams meaningful time back. Netchex's strong restaurant focus and compliance expertise make them a natural fit for our partner ecosystem."

Enterprise-Grade Payroll, Backed by Industry-Leading Service

Beyond technology, Netchex delivers a service model designed for the pace and pressure of restaurant operations.

Restaurant groups receive white-glove implementation and ongoing account consultation, supported by certified payroll professionals who understand restaurant complexity. When issues arise, help is immediate—not buried in ticket queues.

90% of Netchex support calls are answered in under one minute

97%+ customer satisfaction for Netchex customers , driven by real accountability and follow-through

, driven by real accountability and follow-through Live, U.S.-based payroll and HR specialists who stay involved long after go-live

For restaurant operators, this means fewer escalations, faster resolutions, and confidence that payroll will be right—every cycle.

Extending the PAR Ecosystem for Modern Restaurant Operators

Netchex is one of a select group of payroll providers integrated into the PAR ecosystem, extending PAR's platform with enterprise-grade payroll, HR, and compliance capabilities built for multi-location and QSR environments. The integration strengthens PAR's position as a connected restaurant technology platform while reinforcing Netchex's position as a leading payroll and HR platform for complex, distributed restaurant workforces.

Netchex already supports many of the largest multi-location and quick-service restaurant brands in North America and continues to expand its restaurant footprint through strategic partnerships like PAR. This integration reflects a broader industry shift toward connected operational and workforce platforms designed for restaurant scale.

ABOUT NETCHEX

HR and payroll shouldn't slow you down. Netchex helps you move forward. Born from the frustration of clunky software and disappearing support, Netchex delivers a better way to manage your hourly workers and salaried teams.

Netchex is a people-first HCM platform built for hourly teams and mobile workforces. It brings hiring, scheduling, payroll, and compliance into one seamless system that your team can actually use on the go. Whether you're running a busy restaurant, a hotel, a multi-location gym, or a high-compliance healthcare center, we simplify the admin work so you can focus on your people.

With intuitive tools that streamline your systems, Netchex gives you time back and confidence moving forward. But we're more than just software. With Netchex, you get real, U.S.-based people who know your name, answer the phone, and stick with you from Day 1. No call centers. No surprises. Just the best support in the HCM industry and smart technology that keep your team connected and your operations moving.

Industries We Serve

Automotive Dealerships

Banking & Insurance

Commercial Services

Fitness & Recreation

Food & Beverage

Franchises

Healthcare

Hospitality & Lodging

Building Services

Education

Retail

Non profits

Professional services

Multi-Location Businesses

Customers save an average of 16 hours a week. We see 80% employee engagement. And our 97% satisfaction rate comes from showing up when it matters.

With smart insights and AI that actually help—not overwhelm—Netchex takes the load off your team so they can focus on people, not process.

Ready for HR and payroll that keep up with your business?

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Netchex