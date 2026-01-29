Netchex Launches OneScreen Payroll: A New Era of Payroll Confidence

COVINGTON, La., Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Netchex today announced the launch of OneScreen Payroll, a breakthrough payroll experience designed to eliminate confusion, last-minute fire drills, and payroll panic. Built for modern, multi-location businesses, OneScreen Payroll gives administrators total visibility and control over everything that impacts payroll on a single screen, so payroll runs aren't stressful guesses, but confident decisions backed by the same proactive philosophy that has defined Netchex's approach to payroll and HR.

For decades, payroll software has forced teams to chase information across disconnected systems, hoping nothing was missed before clicking "Run." OneScreen Payroll flips that model on its head. It makes payroll readiness visible, measurable, and actionable in real time—so problems surface early, not after payroll is already locked.

One Screen. Total Clarity.

OneScreen Payroll brings every payroll-critical task into one intelligent, unified dashboard. Timecards. PTO. Missed punches. Benefits and deductions. Onboarding completions. Workflow approvals. Compliance checks. Exceptions. If it can affect payroll, it lives on OneScreen.

Instead of toggling between screens or juggling reports, administrators see exactly what's complete, what's missing, and what needs attention instantly. A real-time readiness bar shows how close payroll is to being run, while smart alerts flag issues that could impact accuracy before they become costly mistakes. Built-in guidance helps teams resolve issues early, without scrambling on payroll day.

Admins can take action directly from the dashboard—approving timecards in bulk, resolving discrepancies, reminding managers for approvals, and starting payroll without ever leaving the screen. No surprises. No scrambling. No second-guessing.

"I'm really looking forward to OneScreen Payroll," said Joann Skiba from CKJ Management, LLC. "Having everything on one screen — especially for timecard corrections and last-minute payroll checks — is going to make my process even smoother."

Where Payroll and People Finally Work Together

Netchex is built for your operations and your people—and for decades has delivered industry-leading service that goes beyond software. Designed to be an HCM partner, not just a platform, Netchex helps teams respond faster, anticipate issues, and solve problems at the root. That philosophy extends directly into OneScreen Payroll.

OneScreen Payroll is deeply integrated across the entire Netchex platform, connecting time and attendance, benefits, onboarding, HR workflows, and compliance into a single source of truth. It brings Netchex's proactive service model into the product itself—surfacing issues early, enabling fast action, and delivering real solutions instead of surface-level fixes.

By eliminating fragmented workflows and reactive clean-up, OneScreen Payroll shifts payroll from a last-minute event to a continuous, predictable process. Administrators know where they stand at all times, across every location, with the clarity to act early—and a platform designed around Netchex's belief that payroll problems should be anticipated, not reacted to.

"With Netchex OneScreen Payroll, we have built the easiest to use payroll solution on the market and completely taken the guesswork and the panic out of payroll," said Abhinav Agrawal, CEO of Netchex. "Admins can run payroll with absolute confidence, knowing everything is ready to go."

Key Features

Unified Visibility: Provides a single view of every payroll-impacting item, including time, benefits, onboarding, and exceptions.

Provides a single view of every payroll-impacting item, including time, benefits, onboarding, and exceptions. Actionable Control: Enables teams to approve or resolve pending items directly from the dashboard.

Enables teams to approve or resolve pending items directly from the dashboard. Readiness Progress Bar: Tracks task completion in real time to indicate payroll readiness.

Tracks task completion in real time to indicate payroll readiness. Smart Alerts: Flags missing or inconsistent data before it becomes an issue.

Flags missing or inconsistent data before it becomes an issue. Automated Notifications: Keeps teams accountable with built-in reminders for managers and employees to complete payroll tasks on time.

OneScreen Payroll is now available to Netchex customers, with broader rollout continuing throughout Q1 2026.

About Netchex

HR and payroll shouldn't slow you down. Netchex helps you move forward. Born from the frustration of clunky software and disappearing support, Netchex delivers a better way to manage your hourly workers and salaried teams.

Netchex is a people-first HCM platform built for hourly teams and mobile workforces. It brings hiring, scheduling, payroll, and compliance into one seamless system that your team can actually use on the go. Whether you're running a busy restaurant, a hotel, a multi-location gym, or a high-compliance healthcare center, we simplify the admin work so you can focus on your people.

With intuitive tools that streamline your systems, Netchex gives you time back and confidence moving forward. But we're more than just software. With Netchex, you get real, U.S.-based people who know your name, answer the phone, and stick with you from Day 1. No call centers. No surprises. Just the best support in the HCM industry and smart technology that keep your team connected and your operations moving.

Industries We Serve

Automotive Dealerships

Banking & Insurance

Commercial Services

Fitness & Recreation

Food & Beverage

Franchises

Healthcare

Hospitality & Lodging

Building Services

Education

Retail

Non profits

Professional services

Multi-Location Businesses

Customers save an average of 16 hours a week. We see 80% employee engagement. And our 97% satisfaction rate comes from showing up when it matters.

With smart insights and AI that actually help—not overwhelm—Netchex takes the load off your team so they can focus on people, not process.

Human capital management. People first. On purpose.

SOURCE Netchex