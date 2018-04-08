NetComm Wireless Proud to Supply World Leading Technology for nbn Fibre-to-the-Curb

This innovative solution has been developed by teams of highly skilled Australian engineers working from NetComm Wireless' Sydney and Melbourne based Centres of Excellence. The Company's end-to-end product design, development and testing processes are conducted in-house to ensure the highest quality standards and fastest time to deployment.

Ken Sheridan, CEO and Managing Director, NetComm Wireless said:

"We are honoured to be nbn's supplier on this important world first project. It is the product of Australian innovation and ingenuity and the benefits to Australian households and businesses will be profound. Having met nbn's exacting technical and quality standards, our solution is receiving significant interest from leading telcos in global markets and leading to export sales."

Brad Whitcomb, NBN Co's Chief Customer Officer - Residential said:

"Today's announcement demonstrates that NBN Co is an adopter of new and innovative technologies to provide Australians with access to fast broadband.

"Over the past few months, we have been working closely with service providers to test our systems and processes, the performance of the nbn™ FTTC access technology, as well as the new self-installation experience.

"As with the introduction of any new technology, we will continue to gain insights as we navigate the complexity of the build as well as potential issues which can arise when people connect to the network."

NetComm Wireless is an Australian based company passionate about bringing faster broadband to more homes sooner. Working closely with nbn to understand the challenges and opportunities the Australian environment has, lead to the development of the world's first reverse powered DPU and NCD allowing for fibre like speeds over copper.

The NetComm Wireless' DPU allows nbn to bypass costly and disruptive civil works on private property required for Fiber-to-the-Premises (FTTP) to bring faster broadband to more homes sooner. The DPU is installed in the telecommunications pit at the outside boundary, where it connects up to four premises to fibre using existing copper lines.

The DPU is used in conjunction with NetComm Wireless' NCD to provide a real alternative to FTTP. The NCD is self-installed by the customer and combines a Gfast and VDSL modem as well as a reverse power feed to power the DPU from inside the premises and save on the cost of running a powerline to individual units.

NetComm Wireless' VDSL and Gfast DPUs are designed to deliver assured broadband performance through the extension of managed connectivity and the integration of network grade diagnostics, performance monitoring and remote management functions.

Engineered to support the upgrade path to Gigabit speeds, NetComm Wireless' Gfast DPU uses the 212 MHz profile to maximise speed, performance and capacity when required.

About NetComm Wireless

NetComm Wireless Limited (ASX: NTC) is a leading developer of Fixed Wireless broadband, wireless M2M/Industrial IoT and Fibre and Cable to the distribution point (FTTdp / CTTdp) technologies that underpin an increasingly connected world. Our Listen. Innovate. Solve. methodology supports the unique requirements of leading telecommunications carriers, core network providers, system integrators, government and enterprise customers worldwide. For over 36 years, NetComm Wireless has engineered new generations of world first data communication products and is now a globally recognised communications technology innovator. Headquartered in Sydney (Australia), NetComm Wireless has offices in the US, Europe/UK and New Zealand. Visit: www.netcommwireless.com.

