Netcore Cloud Unveils 2024 North American Consumer Benchmark Report: A Key to Understanding Evolving Shopper Dynamics

Netcore Cloud, a leading global MarTech and customer experience company, has released its 2024 North American Consumer Benchmark Report, offering crucial insights into the changing landscape of consumer shopping habits and preferences. The comprehensive report, titled 'Quantifying Today's Shopper,' is an essential guide for retail and ecommerce businesses navigating the evolving market conditions and striving to understand and cater to current and future shoppers.

Key findings of the 2024 North American Consumer Benchmark Report:

85% of shoppers abandon retailers over poor experiences: The report reveals a decisive trend where 85% of North American shoppers are likely to switch retailers due to unsatisfactory shopping experiences, underlining the critical importance of customer service and user experience in retaining clientele.

Excessive messaging frustrates 75% of consumers: An overwhelming 75% of shoppers feel bombarded by excessive marketing messages, highlighting a growing need for marketers to refine their communication strategies and ensure relevance and timing in their messaging.

High-quality offers drive repeat purchases: Approximately 70% of shoppers are more inclined to make repeat purchases when presented with high-quality offers and discounts, emphasizing the impact of targeted and value-driven promotions in fostering customer loyalty.

Demand for simplified buying journeys: Nearly 75% of consumers prefer a more streamlined and direct route to purchase, with over half expressing comfort with in-channel shopping in 2024. This trend suggests a shift towards simplified and efficient shopping experiences.

Mobile shopping continues to dominate: The report forecasts that in 2024, only 1 in 4 shoppers will not engage in mobile shopping, with 45% expected to purchase via mobile devices. This data underscores the increasing significance of mobile platforms in the ecommerce sector.

Pratik Bhadra, CEO - North America, Netcore Cloud, and Netcore Unbxd, commented on the report, stating, "The 2024 North American Consumer Benchmark Report marks a significant step towards understanding the nuances of shopper behavior in the digital age. Our comprehensive study offers vital insights for brands to navigate the ever-changing ecommerce landscape. This report clearly shows that today's shoppers expect frictionless and personalized experiences. It's about transcending the traditional and embracing a new paradigm of shopper engagement, where every touchpoint is an opportunity to personalize to build lasting relationships to drive an 'in channel' conversion. Our findings send a clear message to brands: adapt, personalize, and innovate; convert the shopper in the moment of intent and don't wait for them to get distracted. In a marketplace where change is the only constant, this report is your compass to navigate and lead in the ever-evolving world of ecommerce."

Based on a survey of over two thousand consumers, the report offers a wealth of data and insights on shopper psychology, purchasing habits, and the critical factors driving consumer decisions. It highlights the growing trend towards omnichannel shopping experiences and the increasing role of digital platforms in consumer journeys.

About Netcore Cloud

Netcore Cloud is an AI-powered Product Discovery, Customer Experience, and Personalization platform for ecommerce and B2C businesses. It leverages customer intelligence obtained by integrating customer and catalog data to enable seamless shopper experiences. Netcore is also a pioneer in driving conversions within channels through Inbox Commerce. Trusted by 6,500+ global brands across 40+ countries, including Jeromes, Express, Dillards, Tommy Hilfiger, Jockey, Crocs, Walmart, Disney, PizzaHut, and McDonald's, Netcore is also recognized as a Leader in Commerce Search and Product Discovery in The Forrester Wave, 2023, and as a leading partner for Retail by Google Cloud.

