NetDiligence Announces Keynote for California Event

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NetDiligence®, a leading provider of cyber risk readiness and response services, today announced the keynote speaker for Cyber Risk Summit Santa Monica. NetDiligence hosts annual Cyber Risk Summits in the U.S., Canada, and the U.K.

Alex Stamos, Stanford University Vishaal Hariprasad, Arceo.ai

This year's Santa Monica keynote will be presented as a fireside chat in which distinguished cybersecurity expert Alex Stamos will participate in a wide-ranging interview on cybersecurity issues, including SaaS platforms, big data, threat intelligence, and the lack of sufficient data (both incident and claims) from which cybersecurity professionals can learn and evolve.

Alex Stamos currently serves as an Adjunct Professor at Stanford's Freeman-Spogli Institute and a visiting scholar at the Hoover Institution. Prior to joining Stanford, he served as the Chief Security Officer of Facebook. During his time at Facebook, he led the company's investigation into manipulation of the 2016 US election. As a senior executive, Alex represented Facebook and Silicon Valley to regulators, lawmakers and civil society on six continents. Before joining Facebook, Alex was the Chief Information Security Officer at Yahoo, where he led the company's response to the Snowden disclosures by implementing massive cryptographic improvements. He also represented the company in an open hearing of the U.S. Senate's Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations.

Conducting the interview will be Vishaal Hariprasad, CEO and founder of Arceo.ai. Known across the industry as 'V8,' Vishaal is a veteran of both the U.S. Air Force and the cybersecurity industry. After graduating from the U.S. Air Force Academy, V8 served as a Cyber Operations Officer for the Air Force with multiple assignments overseas as well as with the National Security Agency (NSA). He then went on to co-found Morta Security, serve as Threat Intelligence Architect at Palo Alto Networks, and become a partner at the Pentagon's Defense Innovation Unit Experimental (DIUx) in Palo Alto, California.

"NetDiligence is pleased to offer our cyber community partners the unique perspective of these two experts," said Mark Greisiger, president of NetDiligence. "This session includes nuanced cyber risk issues and hopefully it will help organizations improve their cyber readiness posture."

This sold-out event takes place October 15–17, at the Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel. For more information about NetDiligence cyber conferences, visit http://netdiligence.com/conferences/cyber-conferences.

About NetDiligence®

NetDiligence® specializes in Cyber Risk Readiness & Response services. With more than 15 years of experience in cyber, NetDiligence is an award-winning provider of innovative cyber risk management software and services to the insurance industry, including QuietAudit® Cyber Risk Assessments, the eRiskHub® cyber risk management portal, and Breach Plan Connect® software-as-a-service (SaaS) to help policyholders with data breach response planning. NetDiligence publishes an annual Cyber Claims Study and hosts annual Cyber Risk Conferences in Philadelphia, Santa Monica, Toronto, London, and Bermuda. For more information, visit https://netdiligence.com.

Media Contact :

Heather Osborne

Director of Global Events & Programming, NetDiligence®

610.896.9715

224099@email4pr.com

SOURCE NetDiligence