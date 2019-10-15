NetDiligence Announces Mobile App for Data Breach Response

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NetDiligence®, a leading provider of cyber risk readiness and response services, today announced that significant enhancements to its innovative Breach Plan Connect® (BPC) software are being released early next year. Most notably, BPC 2.0 will include a mobile app that is fully integrated with the company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution, enabling organizations to develop their response plans on their desktops and activate their plans when needed from their mobile devices.

With BPC 2.0, organizations will still use the robust functionality of the SaaS software to customize the best-practices response plan that comes with the software, add internal and external response team members, and establish time frames for plan review and practice. However, they will now be able to initiate their response directly from their mobile devices. Because the BPC mobile app syncs with the SaaS each time a user logs in, organizations can be assured of up-to-date information on their response plans and checklists, as well as business and personal contact information for their entire response teams.

BPC 2.0 also includes several other enhancements based on customer feedback, including updated default plan verbiage, more flexibility in assigning edit permissions, more options for onboarding members of the response team, and the ability to enter international telephone numbers.

"Senior management, inside counsel, cyber insurers, and regulators are increasingly asking for proof of an actionable breach response plan," said Mark Greisiger, president of NetDiligence. "The operative word being "actionable," because in a ransomware or breach event, timely triage is paramount. Our new BPC mobile app will make it even easier for our customers to deploy their crisis response plans at a moment's notice from their mobile devices."

NetDiligence is showcasing the BPC mobile app at this year's Cyber Risk Summit Santa Monica October 15–17, 2019.

About NetDiligence®

NetDiligence® is a privately-held cyber risk assessment and data breach services company. Since 2001, NetDiligence has conducted thousands of enterprise-level cyber risk assessments for a broad variety of organizations, including public entities, financial services, retailers, software developers, medical providers and universities. NetDiligence services are used by leading cyber liability insurers in the U.S. and U.K. to support both loss-control and education objectives. The NetDiligence eRiskHub® (https://eriskhub.com) is licensed by a majority of cyber liability insurers to provide educational and loss-control services to their policyholders. NetDiligence also publishes an annual Cyber Claims Study and hosts annual Cyber Liability Conferences in Philadelphia, Santa Monica and Toronto. For more information, visit www.netdiligence.com.

