NetDiligence® Announces New Career Pathways Program for Students and Young Professionals at Cyber Risk Summit Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NetDiligence®, a leading provider of cyber risk management solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its inaugural Career Pathways Program for Students and Young Insurance Professionals at the upcoming Cyber Risk Summit Philadelphia.

This special programming will take place on September 30, 2024, kicking off the three-day conference with a full day of sessions and networking opportunities designed specifically for the next generation of cyber insurance professionals.

In response to growing demand from the cyber risk community for more training opportunities aimed at its newest members, NetDiligence has curated two distinct tracks within the Career Pathways Program—one for students and one for young professionals. The goal is to equip participants with the knowledge, skills, and connections they need to thrive in the fast-paced world of cyber insurance.

This program was developed in collaboration with the Spencer Educational Foundation and is supported by sponsoring firms Berkely Cyber Risk Solutions, ESET, and TransUnion.

Career Pathways Program for Students

The student track is designed to bridge the gap between academia and industry. Participating students will gain insights into the cyber insurance field, engage in skills development sessions, and network with top employers actively seeking new talent. This program is ideal for students majoring in relevant fields who are eager to start their careers in cyber risk management.

Career Pathways Program for Young Insurance Professionals

Targeting individuals with one to four years of experience in the cyber insurance industry, this track offers targeted education on core security practices, incident response strategies, and the latest legal and regulatory developments. Attendees will also have the opportunity to connect with industry leaders and peers, expanding their professional networks in a meaningful way.

Free Access for Eligible Participants

NetDiligence is offering complimentary passes to this program for students enrolled in select majors and for young professionals with one to four years of experience in the insurance industry, working for either a carrier or brokerage.

This initiative underscores NetDiligence's commitment to fostering the next generation of cyber insurance leaders by providing them with the tools and opportunities they need to succeed.

Get Involved

Students and Young Professionals: To learn more about the agendas and secure your spot in the program, please visit: https://netdiligence.com/conferences/cyber-risk-summit-philadelphia-2024/special-program

