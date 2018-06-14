NetDiligence Announces Recipient of Toby Merrill Award for Excellence

PHILADELPHIA, June 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- NetDiligence®, a leading provider of cyber risk readiness and response services, has announced that Peter Foster of Willis Towers Watson received the 2018 Toby Merrill Award for Excellence. The award was presented on June 13, 2018 at the NetDiligence Cyber Risk Summit in Philadelphia.

Executive Vice President at Willis Towers Watson, Mr. Foster provides cybersecurity and technology strategic risk management advice and risk transfer services to large and multi-national corporations around the world.

"Peter is an innovative professional who has provided thought leadership to the cyber insurance industry for many years," commented Mark Greisiger, president of NetDiligence. "I have had the good fortune of knowing Peter for many years. He is a thoughtful person who shares his tremendous knowledge freely with others in the industry. He also embodies many of the 'Toby leadership qualities' we look for, which made us feel that Peter was especially deserving of this award."

"I'm honored and humbled to be the recipient of the Toby Merrill award. Toby represented the best qualities we all strive for in the cyber risk business," said Peter Foster. "I look forward to carrying on Toby's legacy and working with this community to address the rapidly expanding exposures of cyber risk, while at the same time giving back to our colleagues and peers in support of Toby's lasting contributions."

This year's Toby Merrill Award for Excellence is sponsored by Chubb. Chubb and NetDiligence also actively support the Toby Merrill Scholarship fund, which financially supports the educational advancement of students who reflect the qualities of leadership, kindness and strength that Toby epitomized.

About NetDiligence®

NetDiligence® is a leading provider of cyber risk readiness and response services. Since 2001, NetDiligence has conducted thousands of enterprise-level cyber risk assessments for a broad variety of organizations, including public entities, financial services, retailers, software developers, medical providers and universities. NetDiligence services are used by leading cyber insurers in the U.S. and U.K. to support both loss-control and education objectives. The NetDiligence eRiskHub® (https://eriskhub.com) is licensed by a majority of cyber liability insurers to provide educational and loss-control services to their policyholders. NetDiligence's SaaS-based Breach Plan Connect® (https://breachplanconnect.com) solution helps policyholders with data breach response planning. NetDiligence also publishes an annual Cyber Claims Study and hosts annual Cyber Risk Summits in Philadelphia, Santa Monica, Toronto, London and Bermuda. For more information, visit https://netdiligence.com.

About Chubb

Chubb is the world's largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company and the largest commercial insurer in the United States. With operations in 54 countries, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. As an underwriting company, we assess, assume and manage risk with insight and discipline. We service and pay our claims fairly and promptly. The company is also defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Chubb maintains executive offices in Zurich, New York, London and other locations, and employs approximately 31,000 people worldwide. Additional information can be found at www.chubb.com.

About Toby Merrill Scholarship

The Toby Merrill Scholarship was created to change the lives of children and make a difference through education. Toby's vision was to develop a lasting legacy by awarding financial assistance to students seeking to attend college, with the goal of empowering those deserving children to reach their full potential and experience the joys of life that Toby achieved. Scholarship recipients excel in areas of academics, athletics and leadership, and demonstrate high character traits such as kindness and strength during times of adversity. For more information or to contribute to the scholarship fund, please visit http://tobymerrillscholarship.org.

