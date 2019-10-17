NetDiligence Announces Recipient of Toby Merrill Rising Star Award

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NetDiligence®, a leading provider of cyber risk readiness and response services, has announced that Adam Abresch of Acrisure has been awarded the 2019 Toby Merrill Rising Star Award. The award was presented on October 16, 2019 at the company's Cyber Risk Summit Santa Monica.

As National Cyber Risk Practice Leader at Acrisure, a top 10 global insurance broker, Mr. Abresch designs custom cyber risk solutions for clients around the globe. He is a frequent guest lecturer at Fordham University and leads cyber liability education for over 250 Acrisure Partner Agencies throughout the country.

"Adam is a rising thought leader doing innovative things in the cyber brokering space," commented Mark Greisiger, president of NetDiligence. "He and his creative problem solving are well respected by his peers, as well as some of the largest cyber insurance carriers."

"Toby was a true innovator whose insights and creative approach to cyber risk make him a legendary figure in our industry," said Mr. Abresch. "It is an incredible honor to receive this award and I look forward to working side by side with my peers to raise awareness about cyber threats and develop new solutions to protect organizations across the world."

This year's Toby Merrill Rising Star Award is sponsored by Chubb. Chubb and NetDiligence also actively support the Toby Merrill Scholarship fund, which financially supports the educational advancement of students who reflect the qualities of leadership, kindness and strength that Toby epitomized.

About NetDiligence®

NetDiligence® specializes in cyber risk readiness & response services. With more than 18 years of experience in cyber, NetDiligence is an award-winning provider of cyber risk management software and services to the insurance industry, including QuietAudit® risk assessments, the eRiskHub® cyber risk management portal, and Breach Plan Connect® software-as-a-service (SaaS) to help policyholders with data breach response planning. NetDiligence publishes an annual Cyber Claims Study and hosts annual Cyber Risk Summits in Philadelphia, Santa Monica, Toronto, London, and Bermuda. For more information, visit https://netdiligence.com.

About Chubb

Chubb is the world's largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company and the largest commercial insurer in the United States. With operations in 54 countries, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. As an underwriting company, we assess, assume and manage risk with insight and discipline. We service and pay our claims fairly and promptly. The company is also defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Chubb maintains executive offices in Zurich, New York, London and other locations, and employs approximately 31,000 people worldwide. Additional information can be found at www.chubb.com.

About Toby Merrill Scholarship

The Toby Merrill Scholarship changes the lives of children through education. Toby's vision was to develop a lasting legacy by awarding financial assistance to students seeking to attend college, with the goal of empowering those deserving children to reach their full potential and experience the joys of life that Toby achieved. Scholarship recipients excel in areas of academics, athletics and leadership, and demonstrate high character traits such as kindness and strength during times of adversity. For more information or to contribute to the scholarship fund, please visit http://tobymerrillscholarship.org.

About Acrisure

Acrisure's success is due to our unique model, powered by an alignment of interests with our Agency Partners. Our Agency Partners maintain local autonomy, keep decisions at the customer level, and are offered tools and resources to accelerate growth. Acrisure is majority owned by employees and has more than $1.7 billion in revenue in 450 locations in 37 states and six countries. As a top 10 global broker, we are driven by the pursuit of limitless growth through exceptional partnerships. Additional information can be found at www.acrisure.com.

