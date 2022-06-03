NetDiligence Announces Recipients of 2022 Toby Merrill Awards

Leigh McMullan, Michael Phillips, and Jim Leonard Honored

PHILADELPHIA, June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NetDiligence®, a leading provider of cyber risk readiness and response services, yesterday announced the winners of its 2022 Toby Merrill Awards at the company's Cyber Risk Summit in Philadelphia. NetDiligence presents these awards each year honoring the late Toby Merrill, an icon in cyber insurance. The Toby Merrill Award for Excellence is given to a seasoned cyber insurance thought leader, the Rising Star Award is given to an emerging insurance professional, and the Community Spirit Award acknowledges an individual who fosters camaraderie and community within the cyber insurance industry.

2022 Toby Merrill Award Winners

2022 Award for Excellence – Leigh McMullan , Crum & Forster

Leigh McMullan serves as a Senior Vice President of Crum & Forster (C&F) Executive Risk Division, where she manages the Management, Professional, and Cyber Liability businesses. Leigh is a noted expert on matters in executive risk and professional liability and speaks regularly on topics impacting the insurance marketplace. She is the former President of the Board of the John Street Insurance Association (2017-2018) and previously served on the Professional Liability Underwriting Society's Eastern Chapter steering committee (2013-2017). Prior to joining Crum & Forster, Leigh worked at Valiant Insurance Company, and began her insurance career at ACE USA. She was named one of the "Elite Woman" in insurance by Insurance Business America in 2019.

2022 Rising Star Award – Michael Phillips , Resilience Cyber Insurance Solutions

Michael Phillips is the Chief Claims Officer of Resilience Cyber Insurance Solutions. He also serves as the Co-Chair of the Ransomware Task Force convened by the Institute for Security & Technology. He previously served as the Head of Cyber, Media, and Technology Claims for North America at Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty, and as a cyber claims leader at Beazley. Michael was previously a litigator in private practice at the global law firm of Clyde & Co, representing international insurers in disputes before US federal and state courts and before a diverse array of arbitral institutions. He was twice named a Rising Star by Super Lawyers, and recently concluded his tenth year on the executive board of the New York American Inn of Court.

2022 Community Spirit Award – Jim Leonard , Kroll

Jim Leonard is an associate managing director in the Cyber Risk practice of Kroll, based in Nashville. Jim has more than 20 years of experience helping organizations develop proactive strategies and resolve challenges relating to crisis management, investigations, data breach investigations, response, and cyber liability risk.

"I have had the great fortune to personally know each of these award recipients for several years. They are all true cyber leaders," commented Mark Greisiger, president of NetDiligence. "Just as important, they all possess the thoughtfulness, knowledge, and leadership qualities that made Toby Merrill so special. Each of them truly deserves their Toby award."

These Toby Merrill Awards are once again sponsored by Chubb. Chubb and NetDiligence also actively support the Toby Merrill Scholarship Fund, which financially supports the educational advancement of students who reflect the qualities of leadership, kindness and strength that Toby epitomized.

Media Contact :

Heather Osborne

Director of Global Events & Programming

610.896.9715

[email protected]

About NetDiligence®

NetDiligence® specializes in Cyber Risk Readiness & Response services. With 20 years of experience in cyber, NetDiligence is an award-winning provider of innovative cyber risk management software and services to the insurance industry, including QuietAudit® Cyber Risk Assessments, the eRiskHub® cyber risk management portal, and Breach Plan Connect®, a securely hosted solution designed to help senior managers plan and execute their organization's response to a cyber incident, and which also includes a free mobile app for convenient access and alternative means of communication if company systems are compromised. NetDiligence publishes an annual Cyber Claims Study and traditionally hosts Cyber Risk Conferences in Philadelphia, Santa Monica, Toronto, Florida, London, and Bermuda. For more information, visit https://netdiligence.com.

About Chubb

Chubb is the world's largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company and the largest commercial insurer in the United States. With operations in 54 countries, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. As an underwriting company, we assess, assume and manage risk with insight and discipline. We service and pay our claims fairly and promptly. The company is also defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Chubb maintains executive offices in Zurich, New York, London and other locations, and employs approximately 31,000 people worldwide. Additional information can be found at www.chubb.com.

About Toby Merrill Scholarship

The Toby Merrill Scholarship was created to change the lives of children and make a difference through education. Toby's vision was to develop a lasting legacy by awarding financial assistance to students seeking to attend college, with the goal of empowering those deserving children to reach their full potential and experience the joys of life that Toby achieved. Scholarship recipients excel in areas of academics, athletics and leadership, and demonstrate high character traits such as kindness and strength during times of adversity. For more information or to contribute to the scholarship fund, please visit http://tobymerrillscholarship.org.

SOURCE NetDiligence