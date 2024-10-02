NetDiligence Announces Recipients of 2024 Toby Merrill Awards

Bob Wice, Payal Patel, Mariana Swann Honored

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NetDiligence®, a leading provider of cyber risk readiness and response services, announced the winners of its 2024 Toby Merrill Awards yesterday at the company's flagship Cyber Risk Summit in Philadelphia. NetDiligence presents these awards each year honoring the late Toby Merrill, an icon in cyber insurance.

NetDiligence

The Toby Merrill Award for Excellence is given to a seasoned cyber insurance thought leader, the Rising Star Award is given to an emerging insurance professional, and the Community Spirit Award acknowledges an individual who fosters camaraderie and community within the cyber insurance industry.

2024 Award for Excellence – Bob Wice, Beazley

Bob Wice is the Head of Underwriting Management for Cyber Risks at Beazley, where he is responsible for the strategic direction and implementation of underwriting actions for the global division. Bob joined Beazley in 2005 and has been the Focus Group Leader for the US Cyber & Tech team since 2011. With more than twenty years of experience in technology errors and omissions and cyber insurance, Bob started out in 1999 with INSUREtrust.com LLC, one of the first providers of network security insurance, where he was General Counsel and Director of Business Development. Bob then was one of the first team members of the AIG eBusiness Risk Solutions Group, helping grow the netAdvantage product line. Bob is a graduate of Georgetown University and Emory University School of Law and is an active member of the Georgia Bar.

2024 Rising Star Award – Payal Patel, Marsh

Payal Patel joined Marsh in 2015 as an Assistant Vice President within the firm's Cyber Practice, where she worked with large clients to help identify and manage their cyber risks. In 2016 she was promoted to Vice President and in 2019 she was promoted to Senior Vice President and US Errors & Omissions/Cyber Practice Leader for Marsh's Northeast Zone. In this role, Payal is responsible for delivering innovative cyber and professional liability solutions and insights to clients throughout the region. In recognition of her accomplishments, Payal was named a Managing Director by Marsh in 2021 and a Cyber Power Broker by Risk & Insurance magazine in 2020 and 2023. In 2023, Payal was tapped to lead Marsh's UK Cyber Practice in London for seven months on an interim basis until a new leader was appointed. She continues to support Marsh's Global Cyber Practice in client retention and growth efforts. She is based in Philadelphia and is a graduate of Temple University.

2024 Community Spirit Award – Mariana Swann, Pondurance

Mariana Swann is the Associate Vice President for the legal and insurance vertical at Pondurance and oversees and expands Pondurance's relationships with security teams and executive stakeholders focused on cyber insurance, governance, compliance and other cyber risk issues with legal and regulatory ramifications. Swann is also one of the founding members of the Internal Women's Cyber Alliance (IWCA), and sits on the Events, Marketing and Finance committees for the nonprofit. Swann joined Pondurance in 2020 from RSA Security, where she led strategic legal and insurance vertical programs for RSA's Global Risk & Cybersecurity practice.

"Toby Merrill was a special person and friend to many in the cyber community," says Mark Greisiger, President of NetDiligence. "We miss him dearly and we offer these awards to both remember him, and to recognize present-day cyber industry leaders that display similar fine qualities, such as mentoring and collaboration, sharing knowledge, creating solutions, and being a friend to others. We commend each of our 2024 recipients for their tireless dedication and hard work."

NetDiligence also actively supports the Toby Merrill Scholarship Fund, which financially supports the educational advancement of students who reflect the qualities of leadership, kindness and strength that Toby epitomized.

Media Contact :

Heather Osborne

Director of Global Events & Programming

610.896.9715

[email protected]

About NetDiligence®

NetDiligence® specializes in Cyber Risk Readiness & Response services. With over 20 years of experience in cyber, NetDiligence is an award-winning provider of innovative cyber risk management software and services to the insurance industry. NetDiligence publishes an annual Cyber Claims Study and traditionally hosts Cyber Risk Conferences in Philadelphia, California, Toronto, Florida, London, and Bermuda. For more information, visit NetDiligence.com.

SOURCE NetDiligence