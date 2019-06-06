NetDiligence Announces Strategic Alliance with Infiniqo

PHILADELPHIA, June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NetDiligence®, a leading provider of cyber risk readiness and response services, announced today that it has formed a strategic alliance with infiniqo, Inc., a new technology company that provides 3D-simulation products for cyber insurance companies and their policyholders.

With this alliance, NetDiligence will be introducing Infiniqo's cutting-edge Digital Engagement and Empowering Platform (DEEP™) to the company's cyber insurance partners. DEEP integrates digital technologies such as an AI-based decision engine, multi-sensory gaming interfaces deployed with 3D or Virtual Reality (VR), and context-intelligent data analysis tools to create engaging and retentive training scenarios.

"We were extremely impressed with Infiniqo's use of gaming technology to create more interactive cyber risk training," said Mark Greisiger, president of NetDiligence. "We are actively exploring mutual opportunities to integrate their unique training platform with our software-as-a-service (SaaS) offerings, starting with our eRiskHub® platform, for the benefit of cyber insurance policyholders. Their technology can also be leveraged to address internal underwriter training needs of our cyber insurance partners."

"We are delighted to join with NetDiligence in providing technology-based solutions to the cyber insurance industry," commented Ramki Duriseti, president of infiniqo, Inc. "We share Mark's passion for leveraging new technologies to address the market's need for more engaging and effective cyber risk management solutions."

Infiniqo team members will be available to answer questions about their technology at the NetDiligence Cyber Risk Summit in Philadelphia, June 12-14, 2019. NetDiligence cyber insurance partners can visit the eRiskHub® Hospitality Suite to learn more.

NetDiligence® specializes in Cyber Risk Readiness & Response services. With more than 18 years of experience in cyber, NetDiligence is an award-winning provider of innovative cyber risk management software and services to the insurance industry, including QuietAudit® Cyber Risk Assessments, the eRiskHub® cyber risk management portal and Breach Plan Connect® software-as-a-service (SaaS) to help policyholders with data breach response planning. NetDiligence publishes an annual Cyber Claims Study and hosts annual Cyber Risk Conferences in Philadelphia, Santa Monica, Toronto, London and Bermuda. For more information, visit https://netdiligence.com.

infiniqo, Inc. is an insurance technology startup offering 3D simulated cyber risk management products that deliver highly empowering user interactions. Infiniqo's products, axon™ and traverse™, comprise the Digital Engagement and Empowering Platform (DEEP™). axon provides simulations of situations and scenarios, such as tabletop simulations and various cyber fire drills, to help large and small insurance policyholders virtualize threat preparation exercises. Policyholders benefit from better awareness, preparedness and responsiveness to real-life risk events. With traverse, underwriters, agents and policyholders can better understand cyber insurance policies. The platform enables insureds to quickly grasp basic to complex insurance terminology and better understand their cyber insurance policies. For more information, visit https://infiniqo.com.

