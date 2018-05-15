NetDiligence® to Host Pre-Conference Events in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, May 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- NetDiligence®, a leading cyber risk readiness service provider supporting the cyber insurance industry, announced today that it has added two special pre-conference events to its annual Cyber Risk Summit in Philadelphia, June 12-14, 2018. The goal of these pre-conference events is to highlight dynamics in the cyber industry, inspire college students to explore cyber as a career, and to recruit, retain and advance women in cyber.

The first event, Intro to Cyber, is for designed for students, interns and summer associates who are interested in a career in cyber as an insurance, legal, or technical security professional. Attendees will learn about the dynamic and exciting world of cyber insurance from industry-leading speakers and network with representatives from some of the world's largest insurance companies. Free to attendees, this event is hosted and sponsored by NetDiligence. Space is limited and we expect a fun event. Learn more.

The second event, Women in Cyber, is a luncheon featuring a candid panel discussion by experts with a wide range of backgrounds and professional experience from the cyber insurance, legal, and security sectors. The conversation will highlight the benefits of creating a diverse cyber team and discuss how to inspire, recruit, retain and advance women in this field. Hosted by NetDiligence and sponsored by Kroll and Saul Ewing, there is a nominal charge to attend this event. Learn more.

"NetDiligence is committed to helping the cyber industry retain the best and brightest talent," commented Mark Greisiger, president of NetDiligence. "We believe students and women can build exciting careers in cyber while adding immense value and critical resources to the ever-increasing challenge of protecting individuals and companies from cyber threats."

About NetDiligence®

NetDiligence® (https://netdiligence.com) specializes in Cyber Risk Readiness & Response. Since 2001, NetDiligence has conducted thousands of enterprise-level cyber risk assessments for a broad variety of corporate and public entity clients. Our time-tested risk management approach enables us to effectively help organizations of all types and sizes manage their cyber risk. The QuietAudit® platform that our engineers use to conduct their in-depth cyber risk assessments can also be licensed for Vendor Risk Management (VRM) and Underwriting Loss Control (ULC). NetDiligence is also an acknowledged leader in data and privacy breach prevention and recovery. Our eRiskHub® portal (https://eriskhub.com) is licensed by more than 50 cyber liability insurers to provide cyber risk management and breach recovery services to their clients. Breach Plan Connect® (https://breachplanconnect.com/) is an affordable software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution that helps organizations with data breach response planning.

