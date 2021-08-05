NetDirector Joins with Saisystems Health to Bring Interoperability and Cloud-Based Integration to TheSNFist™ Suite of Managed Services

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NetDirector, a cloud-based data exchange and integration-platform-as-a-service (iPaaS), has added Saisystems Health to their ever-growing HealthData Exchange ecosystem of platforms and providers. NetDirector will be providing enterprise-wide integration for TheSNFist™ suite of products and services, including Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) and Electronic Health Records (EHR).

By integrating via NetDirector in the cloud, Saisystems Health ensures that their customers can on-board efficiently without long hours of development, costly IT expenditures, or sacrificing essential components of their desired workflow. NetDirector's configuration-based integration means existing systems and data sources will benefit from the high level of technology offered by TheSNFist™ suite while reducing manual data entry and adapting to the specific needs of every provider.

Saisystems Health developed the TheSNFist™ platform for healthcare providers, which brings together all the technology needed to level-up a healthcare operation: mobile charge capture, a communication and telemedicine platform, electronic health records and business intelligence. Coupled with Saisystems Health's managed services, TheSNFist™ suite of products and services is the end-to-end platform that covers all aspects of managing a post-acute long-term care (PALTC) practice and ensures maximum efficiency.

Current integrations focus on the full RCM and EHR solutions offered by Saisystems Health, including billing, coding, patient data, and more. These features can be tied to business intelligence tools for monitoring key performance indicators of patient outcomes, treatment plans, and financial benchmarks.

"NetDirector has been a true partner since we've joined forces," said Michael Healey, Vice President of Digital Health at Saisystems Health. "The products and services we offer as part of TheSNFist™ suite are extremely valuable to PALTC practices, and now with NetDirector, we know those pieces will be integrated rapidly, seamlessly, and reliably without adding a substantial workload to either the providers, or our developers."

About NetDirector:

NetDirector provides a secure cloud-based data and document exchange solution for the healthcare and mortgage banking industries to deliver seamless data integration between parties. NetDirector bridges gaps created by disparate systems & technologies by allowing companies at any location to share data & documents securely over a single internet connection with any other member of the ecosystem. Our approach allows trading partners to collaborate and exchange data in a seamless, bi-directional, real-time manner. With security and longevity as a focus, NetDirector is a HIPAA and SOC 2 Type II compliant company and a 6-year member of the prominent Inc. 5000.

NetDirector

12363 Hampton Park Blvd, Tampa FL, 33624

Alexander Craddock, Marketing Manager

Phone: (813) 813.736.0129

Email: [email protected]

Website: web.netdirector.biz

SOURCE NetDirector

Related Links

http://web.netdirector.biz

