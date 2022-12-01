NetDirector Releases Text-Extraction Service for Default Servicing with Machine Learning and Advanced Extraction Workbench

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NetDirector, the leading cloud-based integration platform for the default servicing industry, has crafted a new artificial-intelligence-powered solution to address the complex text extraction needs of default servicing called A.I. Extract.

Cloud-based data exchange and A.I. Powered text extraction.

The new A.I. Extract service provides industry-leading results with unparalleled accuracy for extracting complex legal descriptions from flat files, images, PDFs, and more. By leveraging the power of machine learning, A.I. Extract can produce Optical Character Recognition (OCR) results that improve over time based on user approvals and corrections, saving valuable time and manual effort in data entry and review.

The new service also provides exceptional versatility, processing power, and accuracy. A.I. Extract can process documents and images via automated workflow to and from case management systems (CMS), which makes integration an easy choice for existing NetDirector clients. Files can also be loaded in bulk by folder, or simply by copy-pasting an individual screenshot or image file while working side-by-side in a CMS. This flexible approach allows users to implement the Extraction Workbench at any point in their workflow, and to begin using it immediately.

"The new A.I. Extract service has been incredibly valuable to us," says Rosanna Henry, Director of Compliance at Mackie Wolf Zientz & Mann, P.C. "We're thrilled with the accuracy, and excited to have a tool that allows us to get simple or complex legal descriptions into our case management system with ease. It saves an enormous amount of time and effort far above and beyond any other current options and was extremely easy to get started with."

NetDirector has recently expanded A.I. Extract's functionality beyond legal descriptions, to include Loan Payment History data extraction. This data automation tool extracts and assembles the loan payment history information for the Mortgage Proof of Claim attachment, commonly called the 410a Worksheet, saving hours of manual effort in completing these documents. Additional applications of A.I. Extract (such as the P309) are currently in development. Industry veterans who were early adopters of the service have reported up to eight hours per loan history of manual ledgering and data manipulation that were eliminated with the help of A.I. Extract.

For more information, and to learn about upcoming expansions of extraction functionality, contact our integration experts.

Company Bio:

NetDirector provides a secure cloud-based data and document exchange solution for the healthcare and mortgage banking industries to deliver seamless data integration between parties. NetDirector bridges gaps created by disparate systems & technologies by allowing companies at any location to share data & documents securely over a single internet connection with any other member of the ecosystem. Our approach allows trading partners to collaborate and exchange data in a seamless, bi-directional, real-time manner. With security and longevity as a focus, NetDirector is a certified SOC 2 type II and HIPAA Compliant company, a 6-year member of the prominent Inc. 5000, and currently processes more than 11 million transactions per month.

