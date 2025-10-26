NetDragon and Open University Malaysia Sign Strategic MOU to Jointly Explore New Models of AI-Powered Open Education

HONG KONG, Oct. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited ("NetDragon" or "the Company"; Hong Kong Stock Code: 777), a global leader in building internet communities, is pleased to announce that it has signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") with Open University Malaysia ("OUM") in Fuzhou, Changle. This collaboration marks a major step forward in integrating the strengths of both parties in open education and digital technology to explore how artificial intelligence (AI) and other emerging technologies can be applied more deeply in education, setting a new benchmark for the development of open and distance learning worldwide.

The signing ceremony was witnessed by Dr. Simon Leung, Vice Chairman of NetDragon, and Prof. Datin Dr. Santhi Raghavan, Vice President/Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Learner Experience and Technology) of OUM. The MOU was signed by Mr. Chen Hong, Senior Vice President of NetDragon, and Prof. Datuk Dr. Mohd Tajudin Md Ninggal, Vice President/Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academic and Research) of OUM.

Under the MOU, both parties will adhere to the principle of mutual benefit and establish a forward-looking cooperation framework focused on the innovative application of AI and digital technologies in education. The collaboration will explore several strategic areas, including AI-driven digital content innovation, advanced technology certification and laboratory development, skills enhancement, and curriculum development, as well as the construction of a comprehensive digital education ecosystem. The two parties will jointly develop AI-driven digital teaching content and integrate intelligent learning analytics into OUM's Learning Management System (LMS), including a psychological wellness dashboard and AI-enhanced psychometric profiling system. These tools will enable accurate insights into learners' behaviors and emotions, supporting personalized learning interventions and improving teaching effectiveness. Meanwhile, the collaboration will also explore blockchain-based digital credentialing and micro-certification systems to ensure the security and credibility of academic qualifications, while planning to establish a joint "AI Research and Innovation Laboratory" that focuses on instructional design, gamified learning, and the ethical application of AI in education.

In addition, both parties will, in alignment with industry needs and lifelong learning objectives, jointly develop micro-credential courses and technical and vocational education and training (TVET) programs, and offer language certification services to enhance learners' employability. In terms of digital education ecosystem development, the collaboration will be carried out through OUM and its network of strategic partners to jointly advance the implementation of digital education initiatives, while also engaging in global policy dialogues and thought-leadership collaboration to help shape the future development model of open universities.

At the signing ceremony, Mr. Chen Hong, Senior Vice President of NetDragon, stated: "This strategic partnership with Open University Malaysia marks another important milestone for NetDragon to engage with global education institutions such as the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO). Together, we will accelerate the large-scale application of AI across diverse learning scenarios, injecting strong momentum into the development of a future education ecosystem."

Prof. Datuk Dr. Mohd Tajudin Md Ninggal, Vice President/Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academic and Research) of OUM, remarked: "We firmly believe that this collaboration will reinforce our commitment to global higher education and further advance open, distance, and digital learning. It also marks an important step in driving the integration of digital education and AI, as well as in fostering innovative learning solutions."

During the media interview following the signing ceremony, Prof. Datin Dr. Santhi Raghavan, Vice President/Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Learner Experience and Technology) of OUM, said, "NetDragon's AI Content Factory and its approach to gamified learning have made a strong impression on us. As digital technologies are set to fundamentally reshape the education ecosystem, we hope that our collaboration with NetDragon will help OUM maintain its leadership in open education."

As a pioneer Chinese enterprise in the global expansion of education, NetDragon continues to expand its footprint across Belt and Road countries, with its education business reaching over 190 countries. Dr. Simon Leung, Vice Chairman of NetDragon, added: "Through this collaboration, NetDragon aims to develop a scalable and replicable 'AI + Open Education' model that can be flexibly adapted for partnerships with other countries in the future. By sharing our digital education philosophy, technological capabilities, and operational framework with more Belt and Road countries and local educational institutions, we look forward to building a more equitable, inclusive, and intelligent global education ecosystem together."

About NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited

NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited (HKSE: 777) is a global leader in building internet communities, with a long track record of developing and scaling multiple internet and mobile platforms that impact hundreds of millions of users. Over the desktop and mobile internet eras, NetDragon previously established China's first online gaming portal, 17173.com, and China's most influential smartphone app store platform, 91 Wireless.

Established in 1999, NetDragon is one of the most reputable and well-known online game developers in China with a history of successful game titles including Eudemons Online, Conquer Online, Heroes Evolved and Under Oath. In the past 10 years, NetDragon has also achieved success with its EdTech business both domestically and globally. Fully embracing the new AI era, NetDragon is driving its vision of "Infinite Growth" through a dual-focus strategy of "AI+Gaming" and "AI+Education". With its AI Content Factory empowering operations and working with partners to develop a global learning metaverse, NetDragon is committed to once again building a massive user community in the new AI era.

NetDragon's overseas edtech business entity, currently a U.S.-listed subsidiary named Mynd.ai, is a global leader in interactive technology and its award-winning interactive displays and software can be found in more than 1 million learning and training spaces across 126 countries.

About Open University Malaysia

Open University Malaysia (OUM) is Malaysia's first open university, with 35 learning centers across the country. It offers more than 60 online programs, serves around 40,000 students, and has a growing alumni network of more than 140,000 graduates. All of its programs are accredited by the Malaysian Qualifications Agency (MQA), with several also recognized by international organizations such as CPA Australia and the UK's Chartered Management Institute (CMI). With its 35 learning centers nationwide, OUM serves a diverse community that includes government officials, teachers, nurses, and entrepreneurs —remains committed to making lifelong learning accessible to all through a flexible, inclusive, and high-quality education model.

