NetDragon Included in the First "The Sustainability Yearbook (China Edition)" by S&P Global

NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited

29 Jun, 2023

HONG KONG, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited ("NetDragon" or "the Company", Hong Kong Stock Code: 777), a global leader in building internet communities, is pleased to announce that the company is included in the first "The Sustainability Yearbook 2023 (China Edition)" by S&P Global due to its dedication in ESG commitment and practices.

S&P Global has been publishing the global edition of "The Sustainability Yearbook" for 16 consecutive years, garnering extensive recognition from global stakeholders. The inaugural "The Sustainability Yearbook (China Edition)" was released by S&P Global this year with the aim of identifying and recognizing Chinese corporations that demonstrate sustainability advantages in their respective industries. The Yearbook evaluated around 1,600 Chinese corporations from 60 industries, and only the top 15% of corporations in each industry with S&P Global ESG score of 30 or above and no less than 30% from the industry's highest score are eligible for inclusion in the Yearbook. NetDragon proudly joins such exclusive group of 88 selected corporations featured in this first edition of the yearbook. The Company notably achieved a ESG score of 40, positioning itself in the top 7% within the Interactive Media, Services, and Home Entertainment industry evaluated by S&P Global.

In May 2023, NetDragon was also rated as a "low risk" company by Morningstar Sustainalytics, a leading independent global ESG research, rating and analysis firm that provides ESG research services to investors around the world.

NetDragon will continue to be committed to maintaining high standards of environmental protection, social responsibility, and corporate governance with the aim of achieving sound business returns backed by practical sustainability measures.

About NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited 

NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited (HKSE: 0777) is a global leader in building internet communities with a long track record of developing and scaling multiple internet and mobile platforms that impact hundreds of millions of users, including previous establishments of China's first online gaming portal, 17173.com, and China's most influential smartphone app store platform, 91 Wireless.   

Established in 1999, NetDragon is one of the most reputable and well-known online game developers in China with a history of successful game titles including Eudemons Online, Heroes Evolved, Conquer Online and Under Oath. In recent years, NetDragon has also started to scale its online education business on the back of management's vision to create the largest global online learning community, and to bring best-in-class blended learning solutions to every school around the world.   

