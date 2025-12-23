NetDragon to Invest in Utility Tokens of Open-Q Education Ecosystem to Promote Global Education Equity

HONG KONG, Dec. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited ("NetDragon" or "the Company"; Hong Kong Stock Code: 777), a global leader in building internet communities, is pleased to announce that it plans to invest in the AI-driven, globally co-created and shared, decentralized educational ecosystem Open Quest Academy ("Open-Q"), in return will receive utility token – Q101.

The Open-Q ecosystem made its debut during the Digital Learning Week, held by UNESCO in early September this year at its headquarters in Paris. It has attracted extensive attention from senior UNESCO officials, education ministers from more than 30 countries, as well as experts, scholars, seasoned educators, and educational content creators. Aligned with the global consensus on reimagining the future of learning, Open-Q is committed to building a next-generation educational ecosystem that promotes equity, technology empowerment, and global collaboration. Open-Q brings together experts, teachers, and practitioners to collaborate on metaverse-based learning and teaching platforms. The ecosystem is anchored in three core principles: technology for equity, co-creation of resources, and incentive-driven participation.

Open-Q's mission of global education equity highly aligns with UNESCO's policy goals, as it offers open, high-quality digital learning resources that can be localized and adapted to the curriculum needs of specific regions. This approach helps promote global education equity and quality improvement, positioning Open-Q as a transformative open platform for teaching and learning in the digital era. Open-Q also aims to achieve shared governance among global users by building a decentralized and vibrant "Learn-and-Earn" community to incentivize and reward learners worldwide. By combining economic incentives with competency-based learning, it creates a virtuous cycle in which learners acquire market-relevant skills, educators receive recognition and compensation for creating high-quality content, and the entire community benefits from a continuously expanding shared knowledge base.

NetDragon has been deeply engaged in the online education business since the early 2010s, accumulating extensive technology know-how, resources, and experiences across areas such as digital textbooks, AI-powered courseware, virtual experiments, classroom SaaS solutions, interactive educational games, and more importantly, the development and operation of national-level AI education platforms that integrate the above-mentioned resources. Since 2025, NetDragon has further upgraded its strategy into "AI + Education", enabling highly efficient production of high-quality AIGC educational content through its self-developed AI Content Factory. In the future, there is significant potential for strategic synergies between Open-Q and NetDragon, and the proposed investment of Q101 token will further diversify the Company's digital asset portfolio, with the potential to create significant value for shareholders.

