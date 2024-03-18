NetEase Experts Spotlight Cutting-Edge Game Technology at GDC 2024

HANGZHOU, China, March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES and HKEX: 9999, "NetEase" or the "Company"), one of China's leading internet and online game services providers, today announced that the Company will be featured in multiple sessions to share trail-blazing game development expertise at the 2024 Game Developers Conference (GDC).

Showcasing top-notch technologies at GDC, the premier professional event in the gaming industry, the featured presentations will highlight how NetEase has become a leader in creating immersive and inclusive gaming experiences that captivate players worldwide.

NetEase presentations will be hosted by its technical experts, top designers and artists. Attendees are encouraged to join NetEase experts as they will cover a range of topics related to game development, operation, art design, and user experience improvement. Exciting NetEase presentations include:

A Deeper Understanding of Chinese Game Studios: How They Operate: This presentation will explore the success of Chinese game studios and provide insights into the opportunities and challenges faced by international developers interested in entering into the Chinese market or collaborating with Chinese developers.

Analyze Your Bugs Automatically: Root Cause Analysis with Causal Models: This presentation will discuss bug root cause analysis in online games, examining the limitations of current methods and introducing the concept of causal analysis and its application to streamline the process and improve the user experience.

A Robust and Fast ML-Based View of the Frustum Culling Method: This session will offer insights into using frustum culling, a popular rendering optimization technique, and explore the application of machine learning in other aspects of game rendering.

Nature's Language: Symbolism-Based Secrets of Dynamic Creatures: This presentation will examine the nuances of creating original creatures that captivate audiences in a saturated market and share practical strategies for incorporating symbolism and animal communication techniques to create powerful narratives through creature design.

15 Years of Insight: The Evolution of China's Board Game Market Across Two Generations: This presentation will offer insights into the development of the board game market in China over the past 15 years. It will discuss the unique characteristics of the market and distinct traits of different generations of players.

NetEase developers will also join a panel of experts at the GDC Machine Learning Summit to share their insights. In addition, the Company's developers will participate in a series of discussions to share how NetEase's technologies and solutions are benefiting the gaming industry. The presentations will cover a range of topics, including the application of AI technology in game development and the design process of popular monsters and points of interest in the game Once Human. NetEase developers will demonstrate how the Company's technique solutions have empowered other games, highlighting NetEase's commitment to innovation in the gaming industry.

Launched in 1988, GDC has been the go-to event for the gaming community to obtain and expand connections. During the week-long celebration of the industry's most exciting insights, observations, inspiration, and networking, attendees have the opportunity to exchange ideas and solve problems with some of the biggest names in the business. This year's summit will be held at San Francisco's Moscone Convention Center from March 18-22, 2024, offering even more ways to connect and learn about changing technology and gaming trends.

About NetEase, Inc.

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES and HKEX: 9999, "NetEase") is a leading internet and game services provider centered around premium content. With extensive offerings across its expanding gaming ecosystem, the Company develops and operates some of the most popular and longest running mobile and PC games available in China and globally.

Powered by one of the largest in-house game R&D teams focused on mobile, PC and console, NetEase creates superior gaming experiences, inspires players, and passionately delivers value for its thriving community worldwide. By infusing play with culture, and education with technology, NetEase transforms gaming into a meaningful vehicle to build a more entertaining and enlightened world.

Beyond games, NetEase service offerings include its majority-controlled subsidiaries Youdao (NYSE: DAO), an intelligent learning company with industry-leading technology, and Cloud Music (HKEX: 9899), a well-known online music platform featuring a vibrant content community, as well as Yanxuan, NetEase's private label consumer lifestyle brand.

For more information, please visit: http://ir.netease.com/.

About NetEase Games

NetEase Games, the online games division of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES and HKEX: 9999), is a leading global developer and publisher of video game IP across a variety of genres and platforms. NetEase Games' development and publishing slate include titles such as Harry Potter: Magic Awakened, Knives Out, and NARAKA: BLADEPOINT, and partnerships with major entertainment brands such as Warner Bros and Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary). NetEase Games also supports the growth and development of its innovative global studios in Canada, Europe, Japan and the United States. For more information, please visit https://www.neteasegames.com/.

