NetEase Games Held the "2023 Games Unbounded" Conference in Cologne, Germany

News provided by

NetEase Games

27 Aug, 2023, 21:04 ET

COLOGNE, Germany, Aug. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2023 Games Unbounded" NetEase Games Conference was held in Koelnmesse, Cologne on August 23rd. At the conference, NetEase Games announced updates to its International Business Plan for NARAKA: BLADEPOINT and Where Winds Meet, and invited industry veterans to discuss the current landscape and to consider potential opportunities and challenges both current and future.

Continue Reading
Senior Marketing Director of NARAKA: BLADEPOINT, Riten Huang
Senior Marketing Director of NARAKA: BLADEPOINT, Riten Huang
Cord Eberspaecher, Former German Director, of the Confucius Institute at Dusseldorf and Heinz Hermanns, President, Interfilm Berlin discussing Where Winds Meet
Cord Eberspaecher, Former German Director, of the Confucius Institute at Dusseldorf and Heinz Hermanns, President, Interfilm Berlin discussing Where Winds Meet

There have been many high-quality titles produced by Chinese developers coming to the fore in recent years. As a leading global developer and publisher with multiple local studios, NetEase Games continues to embrace brilliant game creators both in China and around the world. NetEase Games has empowered several game developers to create titles with traditional cultural background settings and elements. NARAKA: BLADEPOINT and Where Winds Meet are two such titles that have received great global attention. These titles were both showcased at the conference.

Senior marketing director of NARAKA: BLADEPOINT, Riten Huang introduced some of the game's achievements including global e-sports tournaments. He also announced the official launch of the 2023 World Championship. The Qualifying rounds will take place in six major regions worldwide in October, with the finals to be held in China in December.

The lead producer of Where Winds Meet from Everstone Studio, shared the latest design of in-game buildings and architecture based on actual Northern Song Dynasty historical sites and documentaries. The Wuxia-style setting, narrative, skills, and combat combine to express the unique concept of Chinese martial arts. A co-research and co-creation project to enhance player experience is also in progress. The producer further revealed the game's co-testing schedule with the developers in Montreal, Canada in September.

About NetEase Games

NetEase Games, the online games division of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES and HKEX:9999), is a leading global developer and publisher of video game IP across a variety of genres and platforms. NetEase Games' development and publishing slate include titles such as Harry Potter: Magic Awakened, Knives Out, and Naraka: Bladepoint, and partnerships with major entertainment brands such as Warner Bros and Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary). NetEase Games also supports the growth and development of its innovative global studios in Canada, Europe, Japan and the United States. For more information, please visit https://www.neteasegames.com/

SOURCE NetEase Games

Also from this source

Gear Up for Victory: NARAKA: BLADEPOINT and GearUP Booster Collaborate on Network Optimizaiton

NetEase annonce le lancement d'un concours de fanfiction pour son jeu « Le Seigneur des Anneaux »

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.