NetElixir and Alumio Partner to Help Businesses Build Digital Landscapes

PRINCETON, N.J., Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital marketing agency NetElixir today announces its partnership with Alumio, a sustainable integration platform that helps businesses grow without any limitations. This is NetElixir's latest B2B partnership and represents its ongoing commitment to expand its business into the sector.

A full bodied iPaas solution, Alumio offers an integration platform to connect data from any system to the eCommerce and digital software -- by providing the ability to integrate their processes simply, with a scalable solution that can be used to grow as the business grows. Within the platform, NetElixir's marketing solutions -- including search, PPC, SEO, social media, and marketplaces -- afford businesses the opportunity to cut revenue costs and scale.

"The pandemic continues to remain at the forefront of reasons businesses succeed or remain behind," says Udayan Bose, founder and CEO, NetElixir. "We are thrilled to partner with Alumio and continue with our mission to help businesses transform their strategy and expand their growth."

"We are always looking to partner with agencies that can help businesses continue to digitize their business and grow their revenue substantially and are excited to welcome NetElixir to our select group of integration agencies," says Dennis Reurings, Strategic Business Development at Alumio.

NetElixir joins an exclusive network of agencies certified to build and maintain sites on the Alumio platform. For more information about NetElixir, visit netelixir.com . To learn more about Alumio's platform, visit alumio.com/company .

ABOUT NETELIXIR

NetElixir is a digital marketing agency with over 15 years of experience working with top brands and helping them to succeed online. Its analytical team drives exceptional results and uncovers actionable customer insights through a combination of proprietary paid search optimization technology, strategic growth models, and expert campaign management services. Their LXRMarketplace hub provides small businesses and solo entrepreneurs free or low-cost search engine marketing tools. NetElixir is headquartered in Princeton, NJ with wholly-owned subsidiary offices in London and Hyderabad, India. For more information, please visit www.netelixir.com .

ABOUT ALUMIO

Alumio offers an integration platform and solution for the eCommerce market based on the new wave of iPaaS integrated software solutions. With over 10 years of experience, Alumio provides long term solutions to the eCommerce, retail, manufacturing, finance, and wholesale markets. As a hosted API-driven integration platform, Alumio collects, normalizes data and connects all softwares via one platform. Alumio helps businesses achieve their full potential while driving revenue, building digital landscapes and integrations. Alumio is headquartered in The Netherlands with offices in the United Kingdom and Indonesia. For more information, please visit www.alumio.com

