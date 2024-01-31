NetElixir Marks 20 Years of Innovation, Equality, and Inclusivity

PRINCETON, N.J., Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NetElixir, an independent growth marketing agency for leading retail, DTC, and B2B brands, proudly celebrates its 20th anniversary today as a beacon of innovation, equality, and inclusivity. Since its inception in 2004, the company has consistently upheld a commitment to making technology freely available to all and in closing the gap between the tech haves and have nots, reflecting the core values of its founder and CEO Udayan Bose.

Over the past two decades, NetElixir has not only revolutionized the tech landscape with its products such as LXRInsights, which helps predictably identify and win high value customers using advanced machine learning models, but the company has also been a champion for equality, embracing diversity in its workforce and ensuring an inclusive environment internally, but also using those principles to educate marketers on the fast-changing world of Generative AI and sharing the financial benefits to those with fewer opportunities, or who may even lack basic access to the internet.

Born in India, Mr Bose compares NetElixir's corporate commitments, to listening to clients and ensuring access to AI tools, to his county's tradition of having a family physician who would sit with a patient for hours, holding their hand and listening to their concerns, being empathetic and calming them down before prescribing any medications.

"Call it e-commerce through empathy if you like, but we don't win until everyone has the same access and opportunity to improve their circumstance," said Mr Bose. "We seek to democratize AI, helping to assuage people's fears about the future and the unknown and showing how the world is about to change with or without them, and how important it is to understand what's happening now. We don't just want to help people get a seat at the table – we want to get a much bigger table and add many, many more seats at it."

NetElixir has long made some of its most popular tools freely available to the market, including the LXRMarketplace, a complete suite of digital marketing tools providing new entrants and small businesses with the tools they need to grow and establish themselves amongst established competitors. Sharing such corporate values as these with UPS, NetElixir partnered with the global shipping and logistics giant in a combined outreach to help small businesses succeed.

Mr Bose firmly believes that diversity and inclusion isn't just the driving force behind his company's success, but it is the life-force behind his creativity and innovation, and gives meaning to his own life as a marker of his personal goals and achievement.

In India, Udayan created the non-profit Udaan Foundation, which roughly translates to "take off" or "soar" in English, which helps girls from underprivileged communities in Hyderabad. The foundation sponsors two years of their high school (11th and 12th grades) and four or five years of college education, helping them find employment in leading organizations.

"I couldn't be more proud of our team on both the commercial and technological side and humanitarian and educational side, in the US and India, for not just surviving the last two decades but in thriving over that time. While it was 20 years today that we started business, we'll be celebrating the anniversary throughout the year, unveiling new products which will carry us through the next decades and bringing as many people as we can along with us."

NetElixir will be hosting a 20th anniversary event in May which will mark the milestone with the release of a new generative AI product for enterprise resource planning which help companies keep their data private and secure. It will also continue to support Mr Bose's goals of making AI "a more equal space for everyone."

ABOUT NETELIXIR:

NetElixir is the AI-first digital marketing agency for leading retail, DTC, and B2B brands. The company has been driving profitable growth for e-commerce businesses since 2004, by combining a high-tech and high-touch approach to digital marketing. The team specializes in predictably winning high-value customers through targeted demand generation campaigns on Google Ads and Meta remarketing campaigns. NetElixir's strategic insights empower brands to humanize their customer relationships through search, social, programmatic display, and retail media channels and draw the line between invasive and inventive marketing.

Headquartered in Princeton, NJ, NetElixir hosts the annual 'unconference' X=Experience, now in its 10th year, which bridges the gap between academia and industry through thought leadership, knowledge sharing and networking. NetElixir also has wholly-owned subsidiary offices in Hyderabad, India. For more information, please visit www.netelixir.com .

