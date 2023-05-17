NetElixir's AI-Powered Platform, LXRInsights, Launches New ChatGPT Feature And Wider E-Commerce Platform Integrations

News provided by

NetElixir

17 May, 2023, 12:52 ET

Making It Easier Than Ever To Target And Win Your High-Value Customers

PRINCETON, N.J., May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LXRInsights, a leading platform for AI-powered audience intelligence powered by digital marketing agency NetElixir, announces the launch of two features: ChatGPT feature and one-click integrations with Shopify, BigCommerce, and WooCommerce.

Continue Reading
We demo how LXRInsights helps you target, win, and engage your high-value customers to drive 3-5X more ROI. LXRInsights identifies actionable customer insights that help you create more effective and responsible marketing campaigns.
We demo how LXRInsights helps you target, win, and engage your high-value customers to drive 3-5X more ROI. LXRInsights identifies actionable customer insights that help you create more effective and responsible marketing campaigns.
NetElixir's AI-powered digital marketing platform, LXRInsights, predictably targets and wins your high-value customers to create smarter Google and Meta advertising.
NetElixir's AI-powered digital marketing platform, LXRInsights, predictably targets and wins your high-value customers to create smarter Google and Meta advertising.

These innovations will save business leaders and marketers time and increase their productivity, allowing them to focus on growing their online presence and driving sales. The ChatGPT feature provides businesses with a quick and easy way to generate high-quality ad copy and product descriptions; businesses can simply click the ChatGPT icon and the AI technology will generate compelling descriptions designed to engage potential high-value customers.

The new integrations with popular e-commerce platforms Shopify, BigCommerce, and WooCommerce allow businesses to easily onboard with LXRInsights and market to their high-value customers right away.

"We are thrilled to offer these new features to our clients to simplify their workflow," said Udayan Bose, Founder and CEO of NetElixir. "These integrations will make it easier than ever for businesses to access our AI technology and target and engage customers with the highest lifetime value for their brand."

The new integrations are part of LXRInsights' ongoing commitment to helping e-commerce businesses identify and win their high-value customers, thus generating more revenue with less marketing spend. With LXRInsights' AI technology, businesses can create goal-specific audiences for ads and content tailored for those audiences.

"We believe that these new integrations will be a game-changer for businesses of all sizes and team capabilities," Bose said. "We're excited to see how our AI technology can help these businesses grow and succeed in the ever-evolving world of e-commerce."

LXRInsights provides AI-powered customer intelligence for e-commerce businesses. Its innovative platform has helped businesses reach high-value customers and increase revenue by 2X to 3X for each customer acquired using LXRInsights audiences.

Request a free demo.

ABOUT NETELIXIR
Search Marketing Redefined.
NetElixir is an independent growth marketing consultant for leading retail, DTC, and B2B brands. They have been driving profitable growth for e-commerce businesses since 2004, by combining a high-tech and high-touch approach to digital marketing. The team specializes in predictably winning high-value customers through targeted demand generation campaigns on Google Ads and Meta remarketing campaigns. Their strategic insights empower brands to humanize their customer relationships through search, social, programmatic display, and retail media channels and draw the line between invasive and inventive marketing.

NetElixir is the only New Jersey-based agency and one of just 27 in Google's Leadership Circle.

NetElixir is headquartered in Princeton, NJ with wholly-owned subsidiary offices in Hyderabad, India. For more information, please visit www.netelixir.com.

CONTACT:  Shannon Kelly, [email protected]

SOURCE NetElixir

Also from this source

How To Prepare For The AI Innovation Revolution In Marketing

NetElixir Releases AI-Powered Digital Marketing Platform To Predictably Win High-Value Customers

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.