NetElixir Releases Cyber 5 Holiday Shopping Insights and Analysis

PRINCETON, N.J., Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital marketing agency NetElixir today released key insights and data analysis on consumer shopping behavior during the Cyber 5 period, which spans Thanksgiving to Cyber Monday. Overall insights point to a spike in eCommerce sales, up 25% from 2019, while orders grew by just 7%. The year-over-year increase still falls short of the Company's original 30% prediction, signifying that the pandemic continues to evolve how we shop, and what we shop for this holiday season.

"The pandemic has intensified shoppers' focus on value and frugality, and led to a concrete change in buying behaviors," says Udayan Bose, CEO and Founder of NetElixir. "For a successful holiday shopping season ahead, retailers must be sensitive to the 'new online shopper needs' and emphasize creativity through unique, promotional strategies."

Key retail trends from the Cyber 5 Weekend include:

Essential categories, like Food & Grocery and Pet Supplies, experienced a major YoY increase in online sales this Cyber 5, signifying that today's consumers are continuing to act financially conscious and shop essential during the pandemic.

The western region of the U.S. experienced the greatest YoY increase in eCommerce sales, up 34% from 2019.

Mobile orders contributed to 55% of sitewide orders across Cyber 5.

Black Friday experienced more buzz than Cyber Monday on Twitter, perhaps signifying shopper fatigue as the holiday shopping weekend rolled on.

Cyber Monday accounted for the greatest average order size (AOV), up 30% YoY.

Cyber Monday saw the greatest number of sitewide orders from 12pm to 6pm , unlike in 2019 in which the greatest amount of orders occurred between 6pm and midnight .

NetElixir relied on its proprietary customer insights technology, LXRInsights™, to collect real-time Cyber 5 consumer data. The company will share full analysis from the holiday weekend during its "Cyber 5 Webinar: Results. Insights. Trends." on Thursday, December 3 at 2pm eastern. Udayan Bose, CEO and Founder of NetElixir, will discuss notable insights and shopping trends from consumers as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and analyze future trends to note for the rest of the holiday season. Register here to attend the webinar.

