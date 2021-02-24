Netenrich and Industry Leaders Discuss the Rise in Third Party Attacks Post-SolarWinds and Techniques to Maximize Security Effectiveness

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Netenrich , a Resolution Intelligence® company, today announced that Brandon Hoffman, Netenrich CISO, will join as a panelist in an upcoming Information Systems Security Association International (ISSA) webinar entitled "The Steak and the Sizzle: Threat Intel, SecOps, and Cyber Fundamentals," on March 3, 2021 at

1 p.m. EST. Security and IT professionals are invited to attend.

Moderated by Brandon, the panel features Brian Kime, senior analyst at Forrester Research, John Bambenek, cybersecurity and threat intelligence analyst, and Sean Cordero, founder at Cloud Watchmen. They will share their thoughts around key priorities - taking a risk-based approach focused on security fundamentals over the allure of following current "trendy" security technologies.

In addition, the following topics will be addressed:

Are you fully optimizing your threat intelligence and SIEM tools?

How accurate is your threat intelligence and is it actionable?

How do you operationalize threat intelligence across your security operations?

Are you implementing foundational security tools and techniques accurately?

When is it the right time to bring in an external provider to augment your security operations?

WHAT: The Steak and the Sizzle: Threat Intel, SecOps, and Cyber Fundamentals webinar

WHEN: March 3, 2021 at 1 p.m. EST

HOW: Registration available here

WHO:

Moderator: Brandon Hoffman , CISO at Netenrich

Twitter: @BrandonSHoffman, Linkedin profile

Panelists:

Brian Kime , Senior Analyst, Forrester Research

Twitter: @BrianPKime, Linkedin profile



John Bambenek, Cybersecurity Investigator, Intelligence Analyst,

Bambenek Consulting, Twitter: @bambenek, Linkedin profile



Sean Cordero, Founder, Cloud Watchmen

Twitter: @sean_cordero, Linkedin profile

