Netenrich Announces New Executives to Drive Company and Business Growth

"We're making great strides in accelerating digital operations across NetOps, SecOps and AIOps with our upcoming release of our Resolution Intelligence platform," said Raju Chekuri, Chairman and CEO of Netenrich. "We're excited to have Brandon and Dean join us as we expand our Intelligent SOCaaS and security business. Both executives bring exceptional market and technical expertise in helping large to mid-market enterprises solve their most critical issues."

As an admired CTO and security professional, Brandon is responsible for Netenrich's technical sales and security strategy. Most recently, he oversaw solution architecture for Intel 471's dark web threat intelligence business. As former CTO at Lumeta Corporation and RedSeal Networks, Brandon led technical and field development in network security, vulnerability and risk. He's also held key practitioner roles focused in security architecture, penetration testing, networking and data center operations.

Brandon also shares his security insights and CISO experiences as an industry thought leader and visionary. He is a widely popular expert and often quoted in business press, broadcast, trade news and social media. Brandon pens published articles and blogs, and participates in industry events and panel discussions. Brandon is based out of our corporate office and works remotely in Chicago IL.

Dean brings deep sales management and leadership expertise to drive Netenrich's worldwide sales. Most recently, he orchestrated Gigamon's rapid sales growth in 2019 and 2020 as VP of Worldwide Sales. Prior to that, he helped transform HyperGrid's shift from an infrastructure company to a SaaS software and MSP company. As VP of Sales, he excelled in managing top performing sale leaders, account executives and sales engineers while at Science Logic, VSS Monitoring and NetScout Systems. Dean is based out of our corporate office in San Jose, CA.

About Netenrich

Netenrich delivers complete Resolution Intelligence to transform digital operations into smarter business outcomes. With fifteen years' innovation across IT, NetOps and SecOps, Netenrich applies a dynamic mix of machine and expert intelligence across a wide range of products and SaaS-based offerings. The solutions integrate with more than 140 market-leading IT and security applications to drive digital transformation, mitigate brand exposure, increase efficiencies, and bridge skills gaps. More than 6,000 customers and organizations worldwide rely on Netenrich to gain increased visibility and actionable intelligence across their IT and cloud networks. The company is privately owned and based in San Jose, CA. To learn more about Netenrich, visit www.netenrich.com and follow us on Linkedin, Twitter, YouTube and Facebook.

SOURCE Netenrich

Related Links

www.netenrich.com

