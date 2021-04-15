Netenrich Appoints Security Leader Christopher Morales as Chief Information Security Officer

Morales brings to Netenrich over two decades of information security experience, most recently leading advisory services and security analytics for Vectra AI. Throughout his career, he has advised and designed incident response and threat management programs for some of the world's largest enterprises.

"We are thrilled to welcome one of the industry's finest leaders to our team," said Raju Chekuri, Chairman and CEO at Netenrich. "Chris brings proven expertise to help our customers and partners up level their security operations and move forward on their digital IT transformation journey."

"Today's security infrastructure is falling behind in keeping up with the surge of attacks and IT complexities," said Chris Morales, CISO at Netenrich. "I'm excited to drive the next wave of modern security operations focused on 'business continuity' instead of 'prevention only' mindset and technologies which no longer apply to dynamic computing environments. It's about building a new focus on 'resilience' across IT, cloud and security for our customers."

Morales has held roles in cybersecurity engineering, consulting, sales and research. Prior to his role at Vectra, Morales held roles at HyTrust, NSS Labs, 451 Research, Accuvant, McAfee and IBM. He is also currently a council member with CompTIA Cybersecurity and advisory board member for Saporo.

To learn more about Netenrich, visit www.netenrich.com and follow us on Linkedin , Twitter , YouTube and Facebook .

About Netenrich

Netenrich delivers complete Resolution Intelligence to transform digital operations into smarter business outcomes. With fifteen years' innovation across network, security and cloud operations, Netenrich applies a dynamic mix of machine and expert intelligence across a wide range of SaaS-based offerings. The solutions integrate with more than 140 market-leading IT and security applications to drive digital operations transformation, increase efficiencies, and bridge skills gaps. More than 6,000 customers and organizations worldwide rely on Netenrich to gain increased visibility and actionable insights across their IT and cloud networks. The company is based in San Jose, CA.

SOURCE Netenrich

Related Links

www.netenrich.com

